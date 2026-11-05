23 Cookie Recipes So Good That Stopping at One Is Basically Impossible

Cookie trays can lose their variety when every batch leans on the same chocolate-and-sugar profile. These 23 picks bring different textures and finishes, from crisp shortbread and soft centers to filled sandwiches, citrus glazes, spiced swirls, and no-bake rounds. Some are quick to mix, while others need chilling or cooling time. Scan the details to choose a batch that suits your afternoon, treat box, or cookie plate.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

Golden edges and soft centers give Chocolate Chip Cookies their familiar bite, with plenty of chocolate scattered through the dough. Butter, brown sugar, vanilla, and eggs build the base, while a short bake keeps the middles tender. One batch makes 36 servings in about 18 minutes. They are an easy choice for a cookie jar, lunchbox, or a plate where a classic is always welcome.

Get the Recipe: Chocolate Chip Cookies

Lemon Cookies

Lemon Cookies. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

Sweet-tart notes carry through Lemon Cookies, from the zest in the dough to the simple confectioners’ sugar glaze. The centers stay soft while the edges turn lightly golden, making each one tender without feeling heavy. The recipe yields 36 cookies in about 27 minutes. Set them beside richer chocolate or spice-forward bakes when the tray needs a brighter, citrusy option.

Get the Recipe: Lemon Cookies

No Bake Maple Pecan Cookies

No Bake Maple Pecan Cookies. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

Without switching on the oven, you can make No Bake Maple Pecan Cookies with oats, pecans, maple syrup, and butter. The mixture is cooked on the stovetop, spooned into portions, then left to firm up, so most of the total time is setting rather than baking. A batch makes 24 cookies in about 2 hours 20 minutes. Their maple-rich flavor and chewy texture make them handy when oven space is limited.

Get the Recipe: No Bake Maple Pecan Cookies

Cookie Monster Cookies

Cookie Monster Cookies. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

Bright blue dough and an extra-loaded center make Cookie Monster Cookies stand out on the plate. Each oversized cookie combines chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, Oreos, cookie pieces, and chocolate chunks, with a chocolate cookie tucked inside. The recipe makes 12 in about 32 minutes. These are suited to a playful dessert spread where a bold color and a generous mix of textures belong.

Get the Recipe: Cookie Monster Cookies

Spiced Pumpkin Roll Cookies

Spiced Pumpkin Roll Cookies. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

Swirled rounds give Spiced Pumpkin Roll Cookies a patterned look, with pumpkin puree and warm spices worked through the dough. Cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and clove bring a layered aroma, while the rolled shape shows off the contrast when sliced. The batch makes 12 and takes about 2 hours 40 minutes, including chilling. Plan ahead for the rest time so the dough is firm enough to roll neatly.

Get the Recipe: Spiced Pumpkin Roll Cookies

Copycat Crumbl Red Velvet White Chip Cookies

Copycat Crumbl Red Velvet White Chip Cookies. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

Oversized and vivid red, Copycat Crumbl Red Velvet White Chip Cookies pair cocoa-rich dough with white chocolate chips. The soft centers contrast with set edges, and each cookie is large enough to feel like a bakery-style treat. The batch makes 12 in about 35 minutes. Bake them when you want a striking color on the dessert plate and a chocolate option with a creamy white-chocolate finish.

Get the Recipe: Copycat Crumbl Red Velvet White Chip Cookies

Biscoff Sandwich Cookies

Biscoff Sandwich Cookies. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

Two crisp rounds enclose a smooth cookie-butter filling in Biscoff Sandwich Cookies, with crushed Biscoff cookies adding texture to both parts. The recipe makes 10 sandwiches in about 30 minutes, combining vanilla dough, cookie butter, and a powdered sugar filling. Their stacked shape makes them easy to arrange in a treat box, while the filling gives each bite a softer middle than a single cookie.

Get the Recipe: Biscoff Sandwich Cookies

Vegan Amaretti Cookies

Vegan Amaretti Cookies. Photo credit: Two City Vegans.

Crackled tops and a light powdered sugar coating mark Vegan Amaretti Cookies, Italian-style almond cookies made without dairy or eggs. Aquafaba is whipped to soft peaks before it is folded with almond flour, sugar, lemon zest, and amaretto. The recipe yields 35 cookies in about 70 minutes, including chilling. Their airy centers and almond-forward taste pair well with coffee or an after-dinner cup of tea.

Get the Recipe: Vegan Amaretti Cookies

Carrot Cake Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting

Carrot Cake Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting. Photo credit: Two City Vegans.

Carrot cake flavor comes in a sandwich-sized form with Carrot Cake Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting. Warm spice and shredded carrots soften the cookie, while vegan cream cheese frosting sits between two rounds. The batch makes 10 sandwiches in about 50 minutes, including time for the frosting to chill. A few walnuts or pecans add crunch if you want a nutty contrast to the smooth filling.

Get the Recipe: Carrot Cake Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting

Copycat Crumbl Peanut Butter & Jelly Cookie

Copycat Crumbl Peanut Butter & Jelly Cookie. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

Oversized rounds with a frosting spiral and jam center give Copycat Crumbl Peanut Butter & Jelly Cookie its recognizable sandwich-inspired look. Peanut butter is used in both the cookie and frosting, while strawberry preserves fill the center. The recipe makes six large cookies in about 35 minutes. Serve them when a familiar peanut butter and jelly pairing sounds good in a softer, bakery-style dessert.

Get the Recipe: Copycat Crumbl Peanut Butter & Jelly Cookie

Marry Me Cookies

Marry Me Cookies. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

Chewy centers, browned butter, cinnamon, and two kinds of chocolate shape Marry Me Cookies. Old-fashioned oats add a hearty texture, while white and semisweet chocolate chips offer different levels of sweetness in each bite. The recipe yields 12 cookies in about 23 minutes. A short chill helps the dough set before baking, and the finished cookies can be frozen for later or packed into a gift box.

Get the Recipe: Marry Me Cookies

Spiced Apple Cookies

Spiced Apple Cookies. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

That apple-pie balance of fruit and warm spice comes through in Spiced Apple Cookies, with a cooked apple center and a caramel finish. Cinnamon seasons the dough and filling, while the caramel topping gives each cookie a glossy top. The recipe makes nine and takes about 1 hour 35 minutes, including resting time. They are a good pick when a cookie plate could use a fruit-filled option.

Get the Recipe: Spiced Apple Cookies

Banana Pudding Cookies

Banana Pudding Cookies. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Soft, pudding-like middles give Banana Pudding Cookies their tender texture, with banana pudding mix and ripe banana in the dough. White chocolate chips add sweet pockets throughout, echoing the creamy dessert they are named for. The recipe makes 18 cookies in about 27 minutes. Their gentle banana flavor and soft bite bring something different to a tray of crisp or chocolate-heavy cookies.

Get the Recipe: Banana Pudding Cookies

Cake Mix Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

Cake Mix Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Dense bars with chewy centers make Cake Mix Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars easy to cut and pass around. Yellow cake mix, eggs, oil, water, and chocolate chips form a simple batter that bakes in a pan instead of individual portions. The recipe yields 12 bars in about 54 minutes. Let them cool before slicing so the pieces hold their shape on a dessert plate or in a lunchbox.

Get the Recipe: Cake Mix Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

Lemon and Blueberry Muffin Cookies

Lemon and Blueberry Muffin Cookies. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Muffin-like tops and a tender middle set Lemon and Blueberry Muffin Cookies apart from a standard drop cookie. Lemon zest and juice bring citrus through the dough, while blueberries add juicy pockets; a crumbly topping adds a bakery-style finish. The batch makes 13 in about 45 minutes. Choose them when you want a fruit-forward cookie that sits somewhere between a muffin top and a soft cookie.

Get the Recipe: Lemon and Blueberry Muffin Cookies

Shortbread Cookies

Shortbread Cookies. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Tender crumb and crisp edges define Shortbread Cookies, a simple bake with a buttery base and a hint of vanilla. Powdered sugar and cornstarch help create their delicate texture, while the dough keeps its shape for neat portions. The recipe yields 16 cookies in about 42 minutes. They work well plain with tea or as a sturdy base for a little jam or melted chocolate.

Get the Recipe: Shortbread Cookies

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Thick, chewy middles and crisp edges give Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie extra texture beyond a standard chocolate chip batch. Rolled oats and oat flour join brown sugar, butter, and chocolate chips for a hearty dough that makes 25 cookies. Total time is about 20 minutes, with no long chill needed. These are a practical choice when you want a generous batch for the jar or a shared plate.

Get the Recipe: Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

Earl Grey Lemon Cookies

Earl Grey Lemon Cookies. Photo credit: My Reliable Recipes.

Floral tea notes meet citrus in Earl Grey Lemon Cookies, with real tea leaves mixed into buttery dough and lemon glaze finishing the tops. Their piped rosette shape makes them look delicate, while almond flour adds a tender crumb. A batch makes 20 cookies in about 30 minutes. They can be made ahead and frozen before glazing, which helps when preparing a treat box in stages.

Get the Recipe: Earl Grey Lemon Cookies

Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies

Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies. Photo credit: My Reliable Recipes.

Soft, chewy texture and warm spice make Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies a hearty option for the cookie jar. Pumpkin puree and maple syrup keep the oats tender, while cinnamon, pumpkin spice, and dried cranberries add flavor and contrast. The recipe makes 12 cookies in about 51 minutes, including chilling time. Their substantial bite suits an afternoon snack or a fall dessert plate with coffee.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies

Hot Cocoa Cookies

Hot Cocoa Cookies. Photo credit: My Reliable Recipes.

Gooey centers and little marshmallow pieces bring the hot-cocoa theme to Hot Cocoa Cookies. Cocoa mix flavors the dough, with semisweet chocolate chips adding richness and dried mini marshmallows tucked throughout. The recipe yields 24 cookies in about 1 hour 11 minutes, including chill time. Their chocolate-and-marshmallow combination makes them a fitting batch for a cold afternoon or a holiday cookie tin.

Get the Recipe: Hot Cocoa Cookies

Tiramisu Cookies

Tiramisu Cookies. Photo credit: My Reliable Recipes.

Mascarpone topping and espresso in the dough give Tiramisu Cookies their coffee-and-cream character. Brown and granulated sugars form the cookie base, while heavy cream and powdered sugar make a soft topping finished with cocoa. The batch makes 14 in about 37 minutes. Let the cookies cool fully before frosting so the topping keeps its shape, then serve them with coffee or after dinner.

Get the Recipe: Tiramisu Cookies

Cannoli Cookies

Cannoli Cookies. Photo credit: Your Perfect Recipes.

Pillowy middles and a ricotta-based dough give Cannoli Cookies a nod to the Italian pastry. Chocolate chips add small sweet bites, while pistachios, powdered sugar, and chocolate syrup finish the tops. The recipe makes 16 cookies in about 30 minutes. Their cake-like texture makes them easy to share, and the simple garnish helps them look ready for a dessert tray without extra decorating.

Get the Recipe: Cannoli Cookies

Chocolate Cherry Cookies

Chocolate Cherry Cookies. Photo credit: My Reliable Recipes.

Glossy tops and bright cherry centers make Chocolate Cherry Cookies an eye-catching choice for a dessert plate. Cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate form a rich dough, with maraschino cherries and sweetened condensed milk adding a sweet filling. The recipe yields 16 cookies in about 20 minutes. They bake quickly and bring a fruit-and-chocolate pairing that stands out among plain chocolate chip options.

Get the Recipe: Chocolate Cherry Cookies

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