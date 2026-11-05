21 Rich and Hearty Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes That Feed the Table With Love and Leftovers

Thanksgiving dinner gets easier to manage when the menu includes a few dishes that can carry the meal beyond one serving. These 21 recipes cover smoked and roasted centerpieces, soups, vegetables, rice, sweet potatoes, corn, and slower-cooked mains that can feed a full table without everything depending on one turkey. Several also move naturally into the next day, including leftover-turkey pasta, pot pie soup, smoked chicken, and carnitas. Mix a substantial main with a few vegetable sides, then keep the extra portions ready for the holiday weekend.

Traeger Smoked Chicken Spatchcock

Traeger Smoked Chicken Spatchcock. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

For a Thanksgiving main that frees up the oven, Traeger Smoked Chicken Spatchcock starts with a whole chicken flattened for even cooking and seasoned with Montreal chicken seasoning. The bird smokes at two temperatures before a final high-heat finish crisps the skin. Ready in about 2 hours and 10 minutes with six servings, it brings smoky flavor to the holiday spread. Carve it after a short rest and serve alongside mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, and gravy.

Get the Recipe: Traeger Smoked Chicken Spatchcock

Turkey Stuffed Shells with Pesto

Turkey Stuffed Shells with Pesto. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Leftover turkey becomes the filling for Turkey Stuffed Shells with Pesto, tucked into jumbo pasta shells with ricotta, egg, green onions, garlic powder, parsley, and mozzarella. Store-bought pesto keeps the sauce simple, while the exposed edges of the shells can crisp slightly in the oven. This is best saved for Thanksgiving evening or the following day, when the family wants turkey again without rebuilding the original plate of meat, gravy, and sides.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Stuffed Shells with Pesto

Sweet Potatoes in Air Fryer

Sweet Potatoes in Air Fryer. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Instead of using another oven rack, Sweet Potatoes in Air Fryer cooks whole sweet potatoes at 375°F until tender, with a flip halfway through the cooking time. Medium potatoes take roughly 35 to 40 minutes, followed by a short rest. Their simple preparation leaves room for butter or other toppings at the table. This is an easy Thanksgiving side when casseroles and roasts already have the oven schedule packed.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potatoes in Air Fryer

Turkey Pot Pie Soup

Turkey Pot Pie Soup. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Cooked turkey, vegetables, broth, milk, and cream make Turkey Pot Pie Soup a practical way to turn Thanksgiving leftovers into another full meal. Homemade turkey stock works especially well, though chicken broth can also be used. The soup keeps the familiar pot-pie flavors without requiring a full pastry crust, which makes it useful for a quieter holiday-weekend dinner. Serve it with biscuits or bread when the table needs something easier than another roast.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Pot Pie Soup

Smoked Ribeye Roast

Smoked Ribeye Roast. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

A four-pound roast gives Smoked Ribeye Roast enough presence to stand beside any Thanksgiving turkey, with olive oil and Montreal steak seasoning keeping the preparation focused. The recipe serves six and spends about 2 hours 30 minutes on the smoker, then rests before slicing. Smoking at a lower temperature also leaves the kitchen oven available for casseroles and vegetables. Slice only what the table needs so any extra beef can stay intact for later meals.

Get the Recipe: Smoked Ribeye Roast

Cauliflower & Sweet Potato Soup

Cauliflower & Sweet Potato Soup. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Roasted garlic, cauliflower, and sweet potato give Cauliflower & Sweet Potato Soup a thick, creamy base without relying on a large amount of meat. The vegetables provide both body and autumn color, making smaller bowls useful as a Thanksgiving starter. It also offers another way to bring sweet potato to the table when a casserole already feels like enough. Serve it before the main course or keep it for a lighter meal during the holiday weekend.

Get the Recipe: Cauliflower & Sweet Potato Soup

Traeger Smoked Leg of Lamb

Traeger Smoked Leg of Lamb. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Fresh herbs do much of the work in Traeger Smoked Leg of Lamb, where rosemary, thyme, garlic, and olive oil form a paste rubbed over a scored leg of lamb. The roast smokes gently until tender, then rests before slicing to retain its juices. With six servings, it offers a substantial Thanksgiving main beyond the usual poultry. Arrange the slices on a platter with roasted potatoes and vegetables, leaving any extra meat for sandwiches the following day.

Get the Recipe: Traeger Smoked Leg of Lamb

4-Ingredient Slow Cooker Chicken

4-Ingredient Slow Cooker Chicken. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Boneless chicken breasts cook with cream of chicken soup, stuffing mix, and broth in 4-Ingredient Slow Cooker Chicken, creating a main dish with familiar holiday flavors built in. The slow cooker handles most of the work and makes its own gravy as the chicken cooks. This is less formal than carving a turkey, but it can feed a casual Thanksgiving table or visiting family later in the weekend without adding another complicated round of cooking.

Get the Recipe: 4-Ingredient Slow Cooker Chicken

Carrots au Gratin

Carrots au Gratin. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

A golden Parmesan crumb topping gives Carrots au Gratin a rich finish, with tender baby carrots covered in a silky sauce made from chicken broth, butter, shallots, and Dijon mustard. Horseradish, thyme, and breadcrumbs add flavor and texture before the dish bakes until bubbly. Ready in 30 minutes with six servings, it works beautifully alongside Thanksgiving roasts. Prepare the carrots and sauce up to two days ahead, then add the topping before baking.

Get the Recipe: Carrots au Gratin

Smoked Beef Tenderloin

Smoked Beef Tenderloin. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

A sweet and smoky coating makes Smoked Beef Tenderloin a centerpiece worth bringing to the Thanksgiving table. Dijon mustard, whiskey, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic form a flavorful mixture rubbed over the beef before smoking. The recipe makes six servings in about 2 hours and 10 minutes, with a resting period before slicing to preserve the juices. Serve the tender slices with mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, or other holiday sides for a generous dinner.

Get the Recipe: Smoked Beef Tenderloin

Cream of Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Soup

Cream of Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Soup. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Butternut squash and sweet potato form the base of Cream of Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Soup, while Granny Smith apple balances their natural sweetness. Maple and seasonal spices add depth, and the vegetables can be roasted a day ahead to reduce work later. Small bowls make a useful Thanksgiving starter, especially when the main table is already heavy with roasts and casseroles. Extra soup can cover a lighter lunch once the big meal is finished.

Get the Recipe: Cream of Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Soup

Traeger Smoked Turkey

Traeger Smoked Turkey. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Instead of roasting in the oven, Traeger Smoked Turkey cooks slowly over wood smoke with a flavorful dry rub of brown sugar, paprika, thyme, sage, garlic powder, and onion powder. The skin develops a crisp finish while the meat stays juicy, creating a holiday centerpiece with eight servings. Allow about seven hours from preparation through cooking, then rest the bird before carving. Save leftover turkey for sandwiches, soups, or casseroles to stretch the Thanksgiving meal into the following days.

Get the Recipe: Traeger Smoked Turkey

Air Fryer Corn on The Cob

Air Fryer Corn on The Cob. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Four ears of corn become Air Fryer Corn on The Cob in about 20 minutes, with olive oil, salt, and pepper doing the seasoning work. The cobs cook at 400°F and are flipped halfway through for even roasting. Using the air fryer keeps another side out of the oven, which is useful when Thanksgiving casseroles and roasts are competing for space. Butter, lime, or chili powder can be added at serving time.

Get the Recipe: Air Fryer Corn on The Cob

Baked Spanish Rice

Baked Spanish Rice. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Bacon and melted cheddar make Baked Spanish Rice more than an ordinary rice side, combining long-grain rice, tomatoes, onions, garlic, and green bell peppers in a hearty baked dish. The bacon cooks first, adding flavor to the vegetables before everything goes into the oven under a cheesy topping. Ready in 45 minutes with six servings, it brings a filling addition to Thanksgiving dinner. Serve it hot beside roasted meats, and keep extra portions for an easy meal afterward.

Get the Recipe: Baked Spanish Rice

Chicken & Corn Chowder

Chicken & Corn Chowder. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Creamy broth and plenty of vegetables make Chicken & Corn Chowder a substantial addition to a Thanksgiving meal. Tender chicken, sweet corn, potatoes, carrots, celery, and bacon simmer with chicken broth, milk, and heavy cream until thick and rich. The recipe makes eight servings, with about 45 minutes of preparation and cooking. Offer smaller bowls before the main course or serve generous portions with warm bread for a relaxed holiday dinner that leaves room for leftovers.

Get the Recipe: Chicken & Corn Chowder

Brussels Sprouts with Brown Butter & Almonds

Brussels Sprouts with Brown Butter & Almonds. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Toasted almonds bring crunch to Brussels Sprouts with Brown Butter & Almonds, while browned butter coats the tender vegetables with a rich, nutty flavor. Fresh Brussels sprouts are briefly boiled before being tossed with the butter and almonds, keeping the preparation simple. Ready in 20 minutes with four servings, this side pairs naturally with Thanksgiving turkey or beef roast. Prepare the components separately ahead of time, then warm and combine them shortly before serving to preserve their texture.

Get the Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Brown Butter & Almonds

Texas Corn Succotash

Texas Corn Succotash. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Six cups of corn stretch across eight servings in Texas Corn Succotash, with bacon, jalapeño, onion, red bell pepper, garlic, and butter filling out the skillet. The recipe takes about 25 minutes and can be made ahead, then reheated before serving. This is a less traditional Thanksgiving side, but it brings color and a little heat beside smoked meats and richer casseroles. Any remaining succotash can move easily into the next day’s lunch.

Get the Recipe: Texas Corn Succotash

Dutch Oven Carnitas

Dutch Oven Carnitas. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Slow-braised pork gives Dutch Oven Carnitas its tender texture, with cumin, Mexican oregano, chili powder, chipotle, orange juice, and lime adding layers of flavor. Pork shoulder cooks until easy to shred, then gets a quick finish in a hot skillet for crispy edges. Ready in 2 hours and 40 minutes with eight servings, it offers a different main dish for a generous Thanksgiving spread. Serve with warm tortillas and toppings, then use any remaining pork for meals throughout the week.

Get the Recipe: Dutch Oven Carnitas

Roast Pork with Apples

Roast Pork with Apples. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Apples, potatoes, carrots, and shallots roast beside the meat in Roast Pork with Apples, giving the main dish much of its own supporting plate in one pan. The pork cooks low and slow, while the apples are added later so they stay tender rather than collapsing. This is a strong Thanksgiving alternative for a family that wants pork instead of turkey. Any extra slices can move into sandwiches or another dinner after the holiday.

Get the Recipe: Roast Pork with Apples

Creamy Pumpkin Soup with Canned Pumpkin

Creamy Pumpkin Soup with Canned Pumpkin. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Canned pumpkin keeps Creamy Pumpkin Soup with Canned Pumpkin from requiring peeling or roasting, which makes it useful when Thanksgiving prep is already demanding enough. The soup is smooth and lightly spiced, with the pumpkin doing most of the work in the base. Serve smaller bowls before the main meal or keep a pot ready for a lighter holiday-weekend lunch. It brings pumpkin to the table without adding another pie or baked casserole.

Get the Recipe: Creamy Pumpkin Soup with Canned Pumpkin

Air Fryer Turkey Breast

Air Fryer Turkey Breast. Photo credit: Keto Cooking Wins.

Herbed butter seasons Air Fryer Turkey Breast, which cooks a bone-in, skin-on breast at 375°F until it reaches 165°F. The recipe serves four and takes about 55 minutes, including a short rest before slicing. Thyme, marjoram, parsley, oregano, and tarragon give the smaller turkey cut plenty of holiday character. It is useful for a compact Thanksgiving meal, and any remaining slices can cover sandwiches or salads the next day.

Get the Recipe: Air Fryer Turkey Breast

The post 21 Rich and Hearty Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes That Feed the Table With Love and Leftovers appeared first on Food Drink Life.