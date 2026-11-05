21 Alternative Holiday Recipes for a Thanksgiving That Breaks a Few Rules

A Thanksgiving table can take a different route when the usual turkey and sides are not what everyone wants. These 21 recipes range from savory pies, chicken mains, and roast beef to pasta, vegetables, appetizers, and desserts. Some keep traditional holiday ingredients in a new form, while others bring flavors from outside the standard menu. Choose a centerpiece, add a few sides, and make the meal your own.

Chicken Divan. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Spanakopita

Spanakopita. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

Flaky golden layers and a spinach-feta center make Spanakopita a striking holiday appetizer, with a one-hour total time. Phyllo pastry wraps a filling of spinach, feta, leek, green onions, parsley, dill, mint, and egg. Cut it into squares for a shareable first course or add it to a spread of sides. Its Greek flavors bring a welcome change from the usual Thanksgiving starters.

Get the Recipe: Spanakopita

Focaccia Bread

Focaccia Bread. Photo credit: My Reliable Recipes.

Dimpled, olive-oil-rich Focaccia Bread takes three hours from start to finish, including time for the dough. Warm water, sugar, yeast, flour, salt, olive oil, rosemary, and flaky sea salt make a fragrant loaf with a crisp top. Tear it into pieces for the table or use it to round out a soup or salad course. It gives the bread basket a homemade alternative to standard rolls.

Get the Recipe: Focaccia Bread

Sweet Pumpkin Pecan Pie Bars

Sweet Pumpkin Pecan Pie Bars. Photo credit: Your Perfect Recipes.

A crumbly oat base and spiced pumpkin layer give Sweet Pumpkin Pecan Pie Bars a one-hour place in the dessert lineup. The card lists flour, rolled oats, brown sugar, butter, pumpkin purée, evaporated milk, granulated sugar, egg, and cinnamon. Cut the bars into small portions for an easy-to-pass dessert tray. They keep pumpkin on the holiday menu while changing the familiar slice of pie into a handheld treat.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Pumpkin Pecan Pie Bars

Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

Chicken and Broccoli Casserole. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

A bubbling rice bake makes Chicken and Broccoli Casserole a hearty holiday main in 50 minutes. Long-grain rice, cream of chicken soup, milk, cheddar, chicken breast, and broccoli cook together with garlic and onion powder. It brings protein and vegetables into one casserole, cutting down on separate dishes to prepare. Serve it when a classic turkey centerpiece is not the plan, with a simple salad alongside.

Get the Recipe: Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

Chocolate Cheesecake

Chocolate Cheesecake. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

A rich chocolate finish gives Chocolate Cheesecake a six-hour total time, much of it for the dessert to set. Chocolate cookie crumbs, cream cheese, sugar, eggs, vanilla, melted semi-sweet chocolate, and heavy cream make up the card’s main ingredients. Add whipped cream or chocolate curls before serving for a dessert-table centerpiece. It is a clear change of pace from the pumpkin and apple pies most people expect.

Get the Recipe: Chocolate Cheesecake

Baked Brie

Baked Brie. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

A soft center under a glossy top makes Baked Brie an easy holiday starter, ready in 22 minutes. A wheel of Brie is topped with honey or maple syrup, chopped walnuts, and thyme, then served with crostini, bread, crackers, grapes, or apple slices. Set it out while the main dish finishes, giving guests something warm to share without a long prep list or extra stovetop cooking.

Get the Recipe: Baked Brie

Butternut Squash Ravioli

Butternut Squash Ravioli. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

Pillowy pasta with a creamy sauce puts Butternut Squash Ravioli on the menu in one hour. The filling uses roasted butternut squash, butter, and nutmeg; the pasta dough uses flour, eggs, and salt. White wine, heavy cream, and fresh herbs finish the sauce. Offer it as a meat-free main or a smaller pasta course when the holiday table needs a change from roast turkey and stuffing.

Get the Recipe: Butternut Squash Ravioli

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken Cordon Bleu. Photo credit: My Reliable Recipes.

A crisp-coated chicken main brings a different centerpiece with Chicken Cordon Bleu, listed at 55 minutes. Chicken breast is layered with deli ham and Emmental cheese, then paired with Greek yogurt, Dijon mustard, honey, egg, breadcrumbs, paprika, and oregano. Slice it for a plated dinner with potatoes or vegetables. The ham-and-cheese filling adds a savory holiday feel without relying on a traditional roast.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Cordon Bleu

Shepherds Pie

Shepherds Pie. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

A browned potato topping makes Shepherds Pie a substantial one-hour centerpiece. Ground lamb cooks with onion, carrots, peas, tomato paste, beef broth, and Worcestershire sauce, then goes beneath potatoes mashed with milk and butter. Spoon portions into bowls for a relaxed holiday dinner that needs no carved bird. It brings the meat, vegetables, and potato side together in one baked dish.

Get the Recipe: Shepherds Pie

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

Golden caps filled with a creamy mixture make Stuffed Mushrooms a 45-minute appetizer. Cremini or baby bella mushrooms hold cream cheese, vegetarian Parmesan, garlic, parsley, thyme, lemon zest, and crispy shallots. Arrange them on a platter before dinner or serve a few beside other small bites. Their savory filling offers guests a warm, bite-sized start to a holiday meal with a different flavor profile.

Get the Recipe: Stuffed Mushrooms

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken. Photo credit: My Reliable Recipes.

Crunchy, seasoned pieces put Buttermilk Fried Chicken on the holiday menu in one hour. Chicken drumsticks soak in buttermilk before a flour coating seasoned with paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Serve the pieces family-style with a vegetable or potato side for a less formal centerpiece. It swaps the roast for crisp chicken while keeping the meal generous and familiar.

Get the Recipe: Buttermilk Fried Chicken

French Dauphinoise Potatoes

French Dauphinoise Potatoes. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

Creamy, tender layers make French Dauphinoise Potatoes a one-hour side for a holiday spread. Sliced potatoes are paired with heavy cream, whole milk, Dijon mustard, garlic, fresh thyme, and vegetarian cheddar. The gratin can sit beside roast beef, chicken, or a vegetable main, giving the table a richer potato dish than the usual mashed version. Cut it into portions once the top is golden.

Get the Recipe: French Dauphinoise Potatoes

Roast Beef

Roast Beef. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Herb-scented slices give Roast Beef a one-hour place at a Thanksgiving table. A round roast is seasoned with sea salt, olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, rosemary, thyme, and pepper; mashed potatoes and salad are suggested for serving. It works as the centerpiece for guests who want beef instead of turkey. Add a vegetable side and let the roast take over the main course.

Get the Recipe: Roast Beef

Slow Cooker Chicken Breast

Slow Cooker Chicken Breast. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

A slow-cooked main lets Slow Cooker Chicken Breast take two hours while you handle other parts of the meal. Chicken breasts cook with olive oil, paprika, garlic, Marsala wine, chicken broth, mushrooms, and heavy cream, with cornstarch used to thicken the sauce. Serve it with potatoes, rice, or vegetables for an easy holiday plate. The creamy mushroom sauce gives chicken a company-worthy role beyond the usual roast.

Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Breast

Zucchini Casserole

Zucchini Casserole. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

A crisp breadcrumb top contrasts with tender squash in Zucchini Casserole, a one-hour side that serves six. Zucchini, onion, eggs, cheddar, mozzarella, vegetarian Parmesan, Italian seasoning, panko, and butter make up the card ingredients. Cut it into squares beside roast beef or chicken, or put it on the table as a vegetable-focused dish. It adds a cheesy casserole option beyond the standard green bean side.

Get the Recipe: Zucchini Casserole

Elegant Mushroom Wellington

Elegant Mushroom Wellington. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

A flaky pastry shell surrounds the filling in Elegant Mushroom Wellington, a one-hour centerpiece. The recipe combines vegan puff pastry with Portobello mushrooms, baby spinach, red onions, pecans, rosemary, thyme, balsamic vinegar, soy milk, and vegan butter. Slice it at the table as a substantial alternative to meat, or serve it alongside potatoes and vegetables. The layered shape brings a special-occasion look without a turkey roast.

Get the Recipe: Elegant Mushroom Wellington

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon. Photo credit: Your Perfect Recipes.

Smoky, browned edges give Brussels Sprouts with Bacon a 35-minute place beside the main. Frozen Brussels sprouts are paired with chopped bacon, olive oil, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and balsamic vinegar. The sweet-tart finish works with beef, chicken, or a meat-free centerpiece. Put it on the sideboard when you want a familiar Thanksgiving vegetable with a savory twist and less prep than a complicated casserole.

Get the Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

Beef Bourguignon

Beef Bourguignon. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

A deep red-wine sauce makes Beef Bourguignon a one-hour alternative for the holiday centerpiece. Beef brisket or chuck steak cooks with bacon, carrot, celery, garlic, tomato paste, flour, pearl onions, red wine, beef stock, and thyme. Ladle it over potatoes or serve with crusty bread to catch the sauce. It brings a French-style braise to the table instead of the usual turkey and gravy.

Get the Recipe: Beef Bourguignon

Sweet Potato Wedges

Sweet Potato Wedges. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

Crisp edges and a paprika-herb coating give Sweet Potato Wedges a 43-minute side dish option. Sweet potatoes are tossed with olive oil, garlic powder, dried rosemary, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Serve them beside roast beef, chicken, or a vegetable main, with a dip if you like. Their wedge shape changes up the standard sweet potato casserole and keeps the side easy to portion.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Wedges

Beef Pot Pie

Beef Pot Pie. Photo credit: My Reliable Recipes.

A flaky top over a savory filling makes Beef Pot Pie a 55-minute holiday main. Refrigerated pie crust or puff pastry surrounds ground beef, onion, carrot, celery, garlic, flour, beef broth, and Worcestershire sauce. It brings vegetables and beef together in a sliceable dish that can replace the roast at a smaller gathering. Put a green salad on the table for a fresh contrast.

Get the Recipe: Beef Pot Pie

Chicken Divan

A creamy casserole gives Chicken Divan a 35-minute route to the holiday table. Cubed chicken breast and chopped broccoli are combined with red onion, celery, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, milk, butter, garlic powder, and onion powder. Serve it as a main or alongside a lighter salad, depending on the rest of the menu. It is a practical switch from carving and serving a whole turkey.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Divan

The post 21 Alternative Holiday Recipes for a Thanksgiving That Breaks a Few Rules appeared first on Food Drink Life.