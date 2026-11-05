Main Street in Fredericksburg, Texas, is lined with locally owned shops, restaurants and galleries, offering plenty of shopping, but the wine scene in this small town is an unexpected surprise. With tasting rooms and several nearby wineries, it’s easy to spend 48 hours in Fredericksburg, Texas.

Photo credit: Jenn Allen.

Located in the Hill Country, Fredericksburg is about 70 miles from San Antonio and 75 miles from Austin, an easy drive from either city. German immigrants founded the town in 1846 and named it for Prince Frederick of Prussia, and that heritage still appears on some menus and in some of the architecture. Even the welcome sign reads “Willkommen to Fredericksburg.”

This charming small town is perfect for exploring. Several boutique hotels can serve as your home base, or you can check out the Cross Mountain Cottages just a short drive outside of town. The cottages are cute and quiet, and a perfect spot to enjoy a glass of wine as the sun goes down.

Day 1: Arrive and head downtown

Fredericksburg is very walkable, so once you arrive, park the car and explore on foot. Start with a late-afternoon tasting. Several tasting rooms are in the downtown core, including William Chris Vineyards, Grape Creek Vineyards, Becker Vineyards and Pontotoc Vineyard Weingarten.

Texas winemakers want you to try their wines. “Don’t be afraid to try Texas wines,” said Carl Schulse, winemaker at Turtle Creek Vineyard in Kerrville, at the Fredericksburg Food & Wine Festival. His winery’s 2023 Tannat won a gold medal at the 2026 Decanter World Wine Awards, one of four for Texas, the state’s first at the competition.

For dinner, head to Prometheus Pizza, a family-friendly pizzeria with a stellar wine selection, including an extensive list of natural wines and plenty of wines by the glass or the bottle, with a terrific selection of area wines. Favorites include tannat and tempranillo, either of which would pair well with the tasty Italian dishes on the menu. The kitchen sources ingredients locally when it can and makes its dough entirely from Barton Springs Mill flour. There’s plenty of outdoor seating, too.

Day 2: Main Street, then the vineyards

Start the day at Dot’s Bakery, which opened in May 2026. Owner Frances Money, a pastry chef, put many of her grandmother’s handwritten recipes on the menu. Her grandmother, “Hot Dot” Colvin, is the bakery’s namesake. Expect fresh coffee, cinnamon rolls and homemade breakfast pastries. The bakery shares a property with Pontotoc Vineyard Weingarten, owned by her husband, Carl Money. Go early because the sweet and savory delights will sell out.

From there, Main Street is the heart of this very walkable town. More than 150 shops, boutiques and galleries line the street, alongside dozens of restaurants and tasting rooms. Most shops close around 5 p.m., though hours vary, so plan your shopping for the daytime and save the evening for a table or a tasting. Parking can get tight on busy days. The Visitor Information Center offers free parking, an alternative to circling for a street spot.

Must-visit stops include Chocolat, a specialty chocolate shop owned by Lecia Duke. The Texas-made, woman-owned shop is known for its liquor-filled chocolates, and the visitor bureau calls it America’s first and only company making them. Duke says no other American maker does it this way, and the company marked 40 years in 2024. The company offers several liquor-filled chocolates, and you can ask for a sample. Fillings range from amaretto to whiskey and tequila, along with Texas wines, in each hand-crafted chocolate.

InSight Gallery fills a restored 1907 limestone building with scenic, figurative, impressionist, still life, wildlife and Western art. It’s one of the area’s art galleries and the perfect spot to escape the Texas heat and wander while taking in amazing art. The space was restored to feel like a museum, and the gallery represents a select group of painters and sculptors. It also hosts an annual Texas Masters show featuring artists who portray the state’s life and history.

For lunch, Hill & Vine is a Texas wine bar and restaurant serving southern staples with Hill Country flavors, including black-eyed pea hummus, chicken schnitzel and sweet cornbread.

In the afternoon, head out to the vineyards. Becker Vineyards was established in 1992 by Richard and the late Bunny Becker. It offers tastings and winery and cellar tours, with veranda seating in spring and summer and an open fire in the tasting room in winter.

Then continue to Ab Astris, a family-owned winery whose name is Latin for “of the stars,” a theme that carries through to its star-inspired labels. Its wines are 100% Texas, and the 12-acre vineyard, planted in 2018 and 2019, leans on Tannat, which fills a number of those acres. The wines are approachable and very drinkable, and the Tannat was a clear favorite during a recent tasting. With a comfortable limestone tasting room and covered patio overlooking the vines, this is a must-stop on any winery tour.

For dinner, try Mesquite at the Warehouse, a Southern-inspired restaurant tucked into the back of an old feed store in the warehouse district. The menu runs from fresh salads and crispy redfish to smoked meats.

Day 3: History, barbecue and a sweet finish

Spend the morning on the town’s history. Two museums bookend Main Street, and both are worth a stop.

At the east end, the National Museum of the Pacific War is in Fredericksburg because Fleet Admiral Chester Nimitz was born here in 1885. He later commanded Allied forces in the Pacific during World War II. The 6-acre campus includes the Admiral Nimitz Gallery, housed in the restored Nimitz Hotel built by the admiral’s grandfather, along with the George H.W. Bush Gallery and the Pacific Combat Zone. The average visit takes about three hours, and reservations are recommended.

At the west end, the 3.5-acre Pioneer Museum complex shows how the town’s German settlers lived, with a one-room schoolhouse, a log cabin and a smokehouse. It’s also the starting point for a walking tour of Sunday houses, the tiny town homes families built for weekend stays when they came in for supplies and church.

For lunch, try Eaker Barbecue on Main Street, named to Texas Monthly’s Top 50 barbecue list in 2021. Pitmasters Lance and Boo Eaker pair mesquite-smoked meats with Korean-inspired sides like house-made kimchi. Go early, because the meat sells out.

Before you leave, raise a glass at Fredericksburg Brewing Company on Main Street. Opened in 1994 in a restored 1890s building, it’s the oldest brewpub in Texas, with German-style lagers brewed on-site and a biergarten out back. Sidewalk drinking is allowed in town, the brewpub notes, so you can take a cold beer on a stroll down Main Street.

For a last stop on the way out, try Fischer & Wieser’s Das Peach Haus, which began in 1969 as a roadside fruit stand selling peaches from a family orchard and still operates out of an 1870s German log cabin. The Original Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce won a national award in 1997 and helped put the family-owned company on the map; the classic way to serve it is over cream cheese. You can taste every product in the store, and the farmstead also has a tasting room pouring Fischer & Wieser wines, a cooking school and a small-batch distillery.

Plenty left for next time

Fredericksburg is a hopping town that swells on weekends as tourists come in. From the wine to the barbecue, there’s plenty to do. Forty-eight hours probably isn’t enough to see it all, but that’s okay, because you’ll find true Texas hospitality in this small-town gem, and y’all are welcome back anytime.

Jennifer Allen is a retired chef turned traveler, cookbook author and nationally syndicated journalist; she’s also a co-founder of Food Drink Life, where she shares expert travel tips, cruise insights and luxury destination guides. A recognized cruise expert with a deep passion for high-end experiences and off-the-beaten-path destinations, Jennifer explores the world with curiosity, depth and a storyteller’s perspective. Her articles are regularly featured on the Associated Press Wire, The Washington Post, The Seattle Times, MSN and more.

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