Fontana is busy with freight right now, and CDL drivers are in demand. If you’re ready to roll, these local and regional gigs offer steady miles and solid pay.

Employer: AZ TRANS LLC

AZ TRANS LLC Location: Fontana, CA (OTR, not local)

(OTR, not local) Type: Full-time, Contract

Full-time, Contract Pay: $2,500–$3,500+ per week

Long‑haul OTR CDL‑A role running mostly Amazon drop & hook, plus 53' dry van and reefer freight. 2+ years CDL‑A experience, air brake endorsement, and willingness to relocate to Fontana required; strong weekly pay and steady miles for drivers who want to stay on the road.

Employer: Hold The Wheel Transportation Inc

Location: Fontana, CA (must live within 70 miles of Jurupa Valley)

(must live within 70 miles of Jurupa Valley) Type: Full-time, Regional Reefer

Full-time, Regional Reefer Pay: $1,300–$1,400 per week ($67,600–$72,800/year) + sign-on bonus

Great for new drivers: no experience needed, full training, and home weekly with a 34‑hour reset running refrigerated freight in CA, NV, and AZ. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid orientation, bonuses, and rider/pet programs.

Employer: Millenia Aero

Location: Fontana, CA (team runs, West Coast & long-haul)

(team runs, West Coast & long-haul) Type: Full-time, Team

Full-time, Team Pay: $90,000–$100,000 per year

Team driving with no-touch freight and dedicated airport-to-airport round trips like Los Angeles–Seattle, LAX–Chicago, or LAX–New York. You’ll get weekly pay, home resets, and year‑round steady work; requires CDL‑A, 2+ years’ experience, age 25+, and a clean safety record.

Employer: Socal Air Welding Supplies & Industrial Gases Inc

Location: Fontana, CA 92337 (in-person, local deliveries)

(in-person, local deliveries) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: From $25.00 per hour

Local CDL driver with Hazmat role delivering industrial gases and welding supplies, home daily. Offers 401(k) matching, health insurance, paid time off, paid sick time, and paid training; needs CDL (A listed), Hazmat endorsement, 2+ years’ driving, and English/Spanish.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good driving jobs in Fontana tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.