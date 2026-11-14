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🚌 Fontana, CA Transportation Jobs With Multiple CDL Openings
Fontana is busy with freight right now, and CDL drivers are in demand. If you’re ready to roll, these local and regional gigs offer steady miles and solid pay.
OTR Truck Driver – Amazon Drop & Hook (CDL‑A)
- Employer: AZ TRANS LLC
- Location: Fontana, CA (OTR, not local)
- Type: Full-time, Contract
- Pay: $2,500–$3,500+ per week
Long‑haul OTR CDL‑A role running mostly Amazon drop & hook, plus 53' dry van and reefer freight. 2+ years CDL‑A experience, air brake endorsement, and willingness to relocate to Fontana required; strong weekly pay and steady miles for drivers who want to stay on the road.
No Experience CDL‑A Regional Truck Driver – Home Weekly
- Employer: Hold The Wheel Transportation Inc
- Location: Fontana, CA (must live within 70 miles of Jurupa Valley)
- Type: Full-time, Regional Reefer
- Pay: $1,300–$1,400 per week ($67,600–$72,800/year) + sign-on bonus
Great for new drivers: no experience needed, full training, and home weekly with a 34‑hour reset running refrigerated freight in CA, NV, and AZ. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid orientation, bonuses, and rider/pet programs.
Team Truck Drivers CDL A – Airport to Airport
- Employer: Millenia Aero
- Location: Fontana, CA (team runs, West Coast & long-haul)
- Type: Full-time, Team
- Pay: $90,000–$100,000 per year
Team driving with no-touch freight and dedicated airport-to-airport round trips like Los Angeles–Seattle, LAX–Chicago, or LAX–New York. You’ll get weekly pay, home resets, and year‑round steady work; requires CDL‑A, 2+ years’ experience, age 25+, and a clean safety record.
Class CDL Driver – Hazmat
- Employer: Socal Air Welding Supplies & Industrial Gases Inc
- Location: Fontana, CA 92337 (in-person, local deliveries)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $25.00 per hour
Local CDL driver with Hazmat role delivering industrial gases and welding supplies, home daily. Offers 401(k) matching, health insurance, paid time off, paid sick time, and paid training; needs CDL (A listed), Hazmat endorsement, 2+ years’ driving, and English/Spanish.
If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good driving jobs in Fontana tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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