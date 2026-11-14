Fontana has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from fitness to auto parts to building materials. Good options here if you like talking with people and closing deals.

Employer: LA Fitness

LA Fitness Location: Fontana, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.95/hour + commissions

Benefits: Full medical, vision, free gym membership

Sales-focused role helping members pick the right personal training program and trainer. Good fit if you’re outgoing, love fitness, and want a path to grow into management with lots of internal promotions.

Employer: Maxzone Auto Parts Corp.

Location: Fontana, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $26.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off

Work with the in-house sales team to find new clients, grow existing accounts, and hit monthly sales targets. Great for someone with 1–2 years of experience, strong communication skills, and interest in the auto industry; OPT sponsorship may be possible based on performance.

Employer: Weyerhaeuser

Location: Fontana, CA (office-based)

(office-based) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $24.09 – $36.10/hour + annual incentive (target 5% of base pay )

+ annual incentive (target ) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, HSA with company contribution, 401(k) with match + 5% annual contribution, 3 weeks vacation in year one, 11 paid holidays

Support the sales team by managing orders, solving customer issues, and promoting a full range of building products. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, strong with Excel and other systems, and like being the go-to problem solver for customers and sales reps.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.