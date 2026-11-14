Fontana’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, and several employers are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like active work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS) Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90/hour

Move and swap out large cardboard gondolas, keep walkways clear, and help run baler/compactor areas in a busy warehouse. This role is very active (lifting up to 75+ lbs) and comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and pay raises at 90 and 180 days for eligible sites.

Empleador: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Ubicación: Fontana, CA

Tipo: Tiempo completo

Salario: No indicado

Puesto similar al de arriba, pero publicado en español: trabajo físico moviendo góndolas de cartón, usando transpaleta manual y manteniendo áreas de tránsito limpias. Incluye beneficios médicos, dentales, de visión, 401(k) con aportación equivalente, tiempo libre pagado y opción de Pago Rápido.

Employer: Maxzone Auto Parts Corp.

Location: Fontana, CA 92337

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $30.00/hour

Lead daily warehouse operations, manage inventory records, and coach staff while working closely with the warehouse manager. This role is good if you have warehouse experience and want to step into leadership, with health, dental, vision, and paid time off included.

Employer: Axiom (Flex – Cloud & Power Infrastructure)

Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on assembly role building and wiring low-voltage switchgear and complex rack systems for data centers and critical power. You’ll read work orders, assemble and mount components, do basic testing/inspection, and use tools and microscopes, ideal if you have at least 1 year of electronics or assembly experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.