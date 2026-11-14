Fontana’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from grocery to insurance. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Stater Bros. Markets

Stater Bros. Markets Location: 11225 Sierra Avenue, Fontana, CA 92337

11225 Sierra Avenue, Type: Other (hourly, union position)

Other (hourly, union position) Pay: $17.10 – $23.80/hour

Busy, hands-on role where you help customers at checkout, bag groceries, gather carts, stock shelves, and support e‑commerce, produce, and floral. Great fit if you like variety, staying on your feet, and working with a team in a fast-paced grocery store.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.40 – $19.88/hour

You’ll keep meat cases stocked, clean, and fresh while helping customers choose the right meats, seafood, and poultry. Good for someone with (or seeking) grocery experience who doesn’t mind being on their feet and can lift up to 40 lbs.

Employer: Amanda Cothran Carroll – State Farm Insurance Agent

Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000/year (base + commission)

Customer-facing office role where you answer questions about insurance, handle policy changes and billing, and help grow the agency. Bilingual Spanish is required, and the agency covers your licensing costs with room to advance if you’re sales-minded.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you really find out if it’s a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.