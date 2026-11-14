Fontana has a steady flow of office and admin roles right now, especially for folks who are organized, detail‑oriented, and comfortable on a computer.

Here are a few solid options hiring locally:

Employer: Securitas

Securitas Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50 per hour

Support a global security company by handling CCTV reviews, reports, and admin work. You’ll use Microsoft Office daily and your 2+ years of security experience to help keep client sites safe, with weekly pay, benefits, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Solar Family of Companies (Solar Atmospheres)

Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Busy office role entering 30–50 customer orders per day, answering phones, greeting visitors, and keeping files organized. Great fit if you have strong typing skills, love details, and want medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a steady Monday–Friday style office job.

Employer: Zoi and Mind Clinics

Location: Fontana, CA (in‑office)

(in‑office) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $25.00 per hour

Coordinate ABA therapy schedules between clients and clinical staff, track cancellations, and help with staffing needs. Ideal if you’re bilingual Spanish, have 1+ year scheduling experience, and want health & dental insurance, a 9am–5pm schedule, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.