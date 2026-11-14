Fontana has a steady need for security and safety pros right now. If you like helping people feel safe and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Fixed overnight Friday shift with the option to pick up extra shifts for more hours and pay. You’ll patrol a logistics/warehouse site, monitor access, respond to incidents, and document what you see.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time (flex schedule)

Pay: $19.24/hour

Very flexible role where you claim shifts (morning, afternoon, evening, overnight) across different sites like healthcare and education. Great if you have a California Guard Card and want lots of variety and chances to grow.

Employer: Oasis Recuperative Care

Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: Not listed

Security role in a care-focused medical setting, helping keep patients, staff, and visitors safe. No experience required, so this can be a good entry point if you’re calm under pressure and want to support people in recovery.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.