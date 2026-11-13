Heavy rain is expected in Fontana in the coming week, and residents are urged to clear debris from drains, secure loose outdoor items, and stay alert for flooded roads. To report a flooded street, call Public Works at (909) 350-6760 from Monday–Thursday, 6:30 AM–4:30 PM, or after hours call the Police Department at (909) 350-7700. Never drive through flooded streets; turn around and find another route.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Fontana, CA - City Government