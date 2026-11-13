Fontana has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like fixing things and keeping buildings running smoothly. These roles are steady, physical, and come with real room to grow.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc.

Cox Automotive Inc. Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.83 – $32.79 per hour

Keep the buildings, equipment, and landscaping in top shape at a busy auto auction site. You’ll do light electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and HVAC work, plus repairs on gear like trucks, sweepers, and mowers. Requires 1–3 years of maintenance experience, a valid driver’s license, and the ability to lift up to 50 lbs. Comes with paid time off (at least 16 hours/month), 7 paid holidays, and other leave benefits.

Employer: Lucky Strike Entertainment

Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25 – $28 per hour, depending on qualifications

Lead the facility and maintenance team at a busy entertainment center with bowling, attractions, and food service. You’ll handle preventive maintenance, repairs, vendor management, budgets, and safety/OSHA compliance, and support operations on nights, weekends, and holidays. Looking for 3+ years of facilities or technical operations leadership and hands-on skills with plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and general repairs. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, vacation, holidays, and fun perks like bowling and park discounts.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t overthink it—save the link and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.