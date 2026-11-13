Fontana has a solid mix of retail and service jobs right now, from gyms to grocery to wireless. Good options here if you like helping people and staying active on the job.

Employer: Club Studio

Club Studio Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Front desk role at a high-end fitness club with boutique studios, pool, basketball court, and more. You’ll greet members, give tours, handle questions, and keep the club looking sharp. Includes commission, a free Club Studio membership, and growth opportunities.

Employer: United Wireless | A T-Mobile Authorized Retailer

Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly + uncapped commission (competitive, based on experience)

Help lead a T-Mobile store, coach sales reps, and keep the shop running smoothly. Great if you’re bilingual, enjoy sales, and want benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO) plus uncapped commission for higher earning potential.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Likely full-time/part-time overnight shifts (6–8 hours between 9:00 pm and 9:00 am)

Likely full-time/part-time overnight shifts (6–8 hours between 9:00 pm and 9:00 am) Pay: Not listed

Night shift role stocking shelves, building displays, and keeping the store clean and safe. Good fit if you like physical work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and prefer working when the store is quieter. WinCo highlights strong benefits and an employee-ownership model.

If one of these looks right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.