undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Fontana, CA
Fontana has a solid mix of retail and service jobs right now, from gyms to grocery to wireless. Good options here if you like helping people and staying active on the job.
Front Desk Concierge (Part-Time)
- Employer: Club Studio
- Location: Fontana, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour
Front desk role at a high-end fitness club with boutique studios, pool, basketball court, and more. You’ll greet members, give tours, handle questions, and keep the club looking sharp. Includes commission, a free Club Studio membership, and growth opportunities.
T-Mobile Bilingual Retail Assistant Manager
- Employer: United Wireless | A T-Mobile Authorized Retailer
- Location: Fontana, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly + uncapped commission (competitive, based on experience)
Help lead a T-Mobile store, coach sales reps, and keep the shop running smoothly. Great if you’re bilingual, enjoy sales, and want benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO) plus uncapped commission for higher earning potential.
Overnight Stocker
- Employer: WinCo Foods
- Location: Fontana, CA
- Type: Likely full-time/part-time overnight shifts (6–8 hours between 9:00 pm and 9:00 am)
- Pay: Not listed
Night shift role stocking shelves, building displays, and keeping the store clean and safe. Good fit if you like physical work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and prefer working when the store is quieter. WinCo highlights strong benefits and an employee-ownership model.
If one of these looks right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.