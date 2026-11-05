🚚 Fontana, CA Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fontana’s warehouses and logistics hubs are busy right now, and several local employers are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: XPO

XPO Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time, night shift

Full-time, Pay: $26.05–$32.04 per hour (annual step progression)

(annual step progression) Benefits: Full health insurance day one, life & disability, up to 13 days PTO first year, 9 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, education assistance

Operate forklifts and pallet jacks to load, unload, and secure freight on a busy dock. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 70 lbs at times, working nights and weekends as freight volume changes.

Employer: WPCA FULFILLMENT, LLC (Western Post)

Location: Fontana, CA 92337 (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:40 PM (may flex with operations)

Mon–Fri, (may flex with operations) Pay: From $19.00 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, retirement plan

Check and organize warehouse inventory, help with receiving and returns, and use scanners/WMS to keep counts accurate. Forklift and warehouse experience are preferred, and Mandarin + English is required.

Employer: WPCA FULFILLMENT, LLC (Western Post)

Location: Fontana, CA (work site may vary by business needs)

(work site may vary by business needs) Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:40 PM (overtime as needed)

Mon–Fri, (overtime as needed) Pay: $28.00–$32.00 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, dental insurance, paid time off

Lead floor operations in a high-volume warehouse, supervising team leads and associates and keeping daily output on track. Great fit if you have 3+ years warehouse experience and at least 1 year supervising in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Samuel, Son & Co.

Location: Fontana, CA (manufacturing/office environment)

(manufacturing/office environment) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $95,000–$115,000 per year

Handle daily purchasing, contracts, and supplier negotiations to keep tools and components in stock. This role is ideal for someone with 5–10 years of professional buying experience and strong skills with MRP/ERP, Excel, and supplier management.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.