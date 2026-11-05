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🚚 Fontana, CA Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings
Fontana’s warehouses and logistics hubs are busy right now, and several local employers are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Forklift Operator – Night Shift
- Employer: XPO
- Location: Fontana, CA
- Type: Full-time, night shift
- Pay: $26.05–$32.04 per hour (annual step progression)
- Benefits: Full health insurance day one, life & disability, up to 13 days PTO first year, 9 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, education assistance
Operate forklifts and pallet jacks to load, unload, and secure freight on a busy dock. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 70 lbs at times, working nights and weekends as freight volume changes.
Inventory Checker (Bilingual English/Mandarin)
- Employer: WPCA FULFILLMENT, LLC (Western Post)
- Location: Fontana, CA 92337 (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:40 PM (may flex with operations)
- Pay: From $19.00 per hour
- Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, retirement plan
Check and organize warehouse inventory, help with receiving and returns, and use scanners/WMS to keep counts accurate. Forklift and warehouse experience are preferred, and Mandarin + English is required.
Warehouse Supervisor 仓库主管
- Employer: WPCA FULFILLMENT, LLC (Western Post)
- Location: Fontana, CA (work site may vary by business needs)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:40 PM (overtime as needed)
- Pay: $28.00–$32.00 per hour
- Benefits: Health insurance, dental insurance, paid time off
Lead floor operations in a high-volume warehouse, supervising team leads and associates and keeping daily output on track. Great fit if you have 3+ years warehouse experience and at least 1 year supervising in a fast-paced setting.
Senior Buyer
- Employer: Samuel, Son & Co.
- Location: Fontana, CA (manufacturing/office environment)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $95,000–$115,000 per year
Handle daily purchasing, contracts, and supplier negotiations to keep tools and components in stock. This role is ideal for someone with 5–10 years of professional buying experience and strong skills with MRP/ERP, Excel, and supplier management.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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