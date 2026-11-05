🔧 Fontana building & grounds jobs with solid hourly pay (multiple roles)

Fontana’s industrial side is busy right now, and that means steady work for people who like fixing, cleaning, and keeping facilities running. Here are a few strong options if you’re handy and don’t mind getting your hands dirty.

Employer: Oldcastle Infrastructure (a CRH company)

Oldcastle Infrastructure (a company) Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Other (union role)

Other (union role) Pay: $24.21 – $25.63/hour

Help keep a large manufacturing plant running by doing preventive maintenance, repairs, and installs on production equipment. This union job comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off and holidays, and room to grow inside a big, stable company.

Employer: Samuel, Son & Co.

Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Sunday 5:00 AM–1:30 PM; Monday–Friday 7:00 AM–3:30 PM

Sunday 5:00 AM–1:30 PM; Monday–Friday 7:00 AM–3:30 PM Pay: $35.66 – $38.00/hour

Higher-level industrial maintenance role for someone with 5+ years experience in electro‑mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and electrical systems. You’ll handle both emergency repairs and scheduled maintenance, with company-paid health & dental, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Velocity Vehicle Group (Velocity Truck Rental & Leasing)

(Velocity Truck Rental & Leasing) Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 11:30 AM – 8:00 PM

Monday–Friday, Pay: $24.00 – $25.00/hour

Great fit if you like staying active and organized in a truck service shop. You’ll keep the shop clean and safe, manage tools, handle oil and waste, and support techs, with 401(k) + match, medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, sick leave, and training/advancement opportunities.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.