🚌 Fontana, CA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & CDL Roles

Fontana is busy with freight and local routes right now, so it’s a good moment to lock in steady miles or a solid hourly rate.

Here are several transportation openings worth a look:

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Fontana, CA (runs in CA, NV, OR)

(runs in CA, NV, OR) Pay: $1,560–$1,910 per week average + $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers ( $5,000 for inexperienced)

+ for experienced drivers ( for inexperienced) Type: Full-time, company driver, team

Home time: Monthly

Monthly Experience: All CDL-A holders (company-paid CDL training options available)

All CDL-A holders (company-paid CDL training options available) Why it’s appealing: Dedicated auto-parts freight, 100% no-touch and 95% drop-and-hook, steady miles, pet policy, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Herc Rentals

Location: Fontana, CA

Pay: $30.00–$34.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Experience: 2+ years tractor trailer driving in last 3 years; CDL-A with tanker , hazmat within 120 days

2+ years tractor trailer driving in last 3 years; , hazmat within 120 days Why it’s appealing: Mix of local and regional style work hauling construction and heavy equipment, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESPP, PTO, parental leave) and solid safety culture.

Employer: Estes Express Lines

Location: Fontana, CA

Pay: $27.45–$28.90 per hour

Type: Full-time, entry-level

Experience: 17+ years old, valid driver’s license, able to use hand tools and lift ~70 lbs

17+ years old, valid driver’s license, able to use hand tools and lift ~70 lbs Why it’s appealing: Good way to break into diesel/transportation maintenance, with on-the-job training under experienced mechanics and room to grow into higher-level mechanic or management roles.

Employer: Peak Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

Location: Fontana, CA

Pay: Up to $35.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, local

Home time: Home daily

Experience: CDL-A, 2+ years preferred, clean record

CDL-A, 2+ years preferred, clean record Why it’s appealing: Local routes with daily home time, 2023 or newer trucks, and direct communication with operations to match you with available local runs.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while the routes are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.