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Fontana
🚌 Fontana, CA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & CDL Roles
2 days ago
Fontana is busy with freight and local routes right now, so it’s a good moment to lock in steady miles or a solid hourly rate.
Here are several transportation openings worth a look:
CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Fontana, CA (runs in CA, NV, OR)
- Pay: $1,560–$1,910 per week average + $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers ($5,000 for inexperienced)
- Type: Full-time, company driver, team
- Home time: Monthly
- Experience: All CDL-A holders (company-paid CDL training options available)
- Why it’s appealing: Dedicated auto-parts freight, 100% no-touch and 95% drop-and-hook, steady miles, pet policy, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, and 401(k) with company match.
Tractor Trailer Driver
- Employer: Herc Rentals
- Location: Fontana, CA
- Pay: $30.00–$34.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time
- Experience: 2+ years tractor trailer driving in last 3 years; CDL-A with tanker, hazmat within 120 days
- Why it’s appealing: Mix of local and regional style work hauling construction and heavy equipment, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESPP, PTO, parental leave) and solid safety culture.
Mechanic Trainee
- Employer: Estes Express Lines
- Location: Fontana, CA
- Pay: $27.45–$28.90 per hour
- Type: Full-time, entry-level
- Experience: 17+ years old, valid driver’s license, able to use hand tools and lift ~70 lbs
- Why it’s appealing: Good way to break into diesel/transportation maintenance, with on-the-job training under experienced mechanics and room to grow into higher-level mechanic or management roles.
Local CDL Driver – Fontana, CA
- Employer: Peak Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.
- Location: Fontana, CA
- Pay: Up to $35.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, local
- Home time: Home daily
- Experience: CDL-A, 2+ years preferred, clean record
- Why it’s appealing: Local routes with daily home time, 2023 or newer trucks, and direct communication with operations to match you with available local runs.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while the routes are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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