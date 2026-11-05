🏭 Several Fontana Manufacturing Jobs, Up to $45/hr

Fontana’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially around metal work, wiring, and CNC machining. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Crown Technical Systems (a Flex company)

Crown Technical Systems (a company) Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level shop role helping with prepping, grinding, sanding, and cleaning sheet metal and steel. You’ll support machine operators and welders, move materials with a forklift, and keep the production floor clean and safe. Good fit if you have 1+ year of related experience and like physical, hands-on work.

Employer: Crown Technical Systems (a Flex company)

Crown Technical Systems (a company) Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a low-voltage switchgear team on the production floor. You’ll assign work, help train new team members, solve technical issues, and inspect finished work, while still jumping in on assemblies when needed. Best for someone with 4+ years in manufacturing/fabrication and proven team lead experience.

Employer: RAMROD

Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time, temp-to-hire

Salary: $22.00–$23.00/hr, about 40 hrs/week

Specialized role changing and maintaining grinder/shredder blades. You’ll set blade gaps, swap dull and sharpened blades, follow LOTO safety, and keep the shop clean. Needs 1–2 years mechanical maintenance experience and a valid forklift certification. Regular schedule is Wed–Sun, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM.

Employer: CalWest MFG

Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri)

Salary: $35.00–$45.00/hr, based on experience

High-skill CNC role where you program, set up, prove out, and run parts, mostly for aerospace and defense. You’ll work on Haas and Doosan mills/lathes, handle tight tolerances and GD&T, and do your own inspections. Looking for 5+ years as a full-process machinist and comfort with AS9100 paperwork.

Employer: Flex / Crown Technical Systems

Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $18.59–$25.10/hr

Install electrical components and wiring in large enclosure building projects. You’ll read schematics and blueprints, run wire and cable, assemble electrical systems, and test/inspect your work. Needs 2–4 years wiring or electrical install experience. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.