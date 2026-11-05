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🏭 Several Fontana Manufacturing Jobs, Up to $45/hr
Fontana’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially around metal work, wiring, and CNC machining. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.
Shop Helper (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Crown Technical Systems (a Flex company)
- Location: Fontana, CA
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level shop role helping with prepping, grinding, sanding, and cleaning sheet metal and steel. You’ll support machine operators and welders, move materials with a forklift, and keep the production floor clean and safe. Good fit if you have 1+ year of related experience and like physical, hands-on work.
LV Switchgear Department Lead
- Employer: Crown Technical Systems (a Flex company)
- Location: Fontana, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a low-voltage switchgear team on the production floor. You’ll assign work, help train new team members, solve technical issues, and inspect finished work, while still jumping in on assemblies when needed. Best for someone with 4+ years in manufacturing/fabrication and proven team lead experience.
Blades Mechanic Technician
- Employer: RAMROD
- Location: Fontana, CA
- Type: Full-time, temp-to-hire
- Salary: $22.00–$23.00/hr, about 40 hrs/week
Specialized role changing and maintaining grinder/shredder blades. You’ll set blade gaps, swap dull and sharpened blades, follow LOTO safety, and keep the shop clean. Needs 1–2 years mechanical maintenance experience and a valid forklift certification. Regular schedule is Wed–Sun, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM.
CNC Machinist
- Employer: CalWest MFG
- Location: Fontana, CA
- Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri)
- Salary: $35.00–$45.00/hr, based on experience
High-skill CNC role where you program, set up, prove out, and run parts, mostly for aerospace and defense. You’ll work on Haas and Doosan mills/lathes, handle tight tolerances and GD&T, and do your own inspections. Looking for 5+ years as a full-process machinist and comfort with AS9100 paperwork.
Building Wireman (1st Shift)
- Employer: Flex / Crown Technical Systems
- Location: Fontana, CA
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: $18.59–$25.10/hr
Install electrical components and wiring in large enclosure building projects. You’ll read schematics and blueprints, run wire and cable, assemble electrical systems, and test/inspect your work. Needs 2–4 years wiring or electrical install experience. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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