🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Fontana, CA

Fontana’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options from food to fashion to healthcare. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.40–$21.78/hour

Lead a team in a busy off-price retail store, helping with opening/closing, supervising associates, and keeping the sales floor safe, clean, and easy to shop. Good fit if you have customer service experience, can work evenings/weekends, and want a path into store management.

Employer: Namita Mohideen MD Inc

Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO

Answer and make calls for a medical office, helping patients with questions, appointments, and follow-ups. Great if you’re organized, professional on the phone, and comfortable with computers and data entry.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time, flexible schedule

Help lead an AutoZone store by driving parts sales, coaching team members, and keeping inventory and cash handling on track. Ideal if you like cars, enjoy leading people, and can work mornings, nights, weekends, and some overtime.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$28.00/hour + tips (where applicable)

Provide brow and facial waxing, tinting, and makeup services while selling Benefit products inside Ulta. Best for licensed estheticians or cosmetologists who love beauty, enjoy building a client list, and want strong sales and service goals.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time

Take phone and in-person orders, prepare food, stock ingredients, and help keep the store clean. Training is provided, so this can be a good entry-level job if you’re quick with basic math and like a fast-paced environment.

Employer: America’s Best (National Vision)

Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Part-time

Schedule perk: Closed every Sunday

Help customers choose glasses and contacts, teach lens care, and keep the store organized. Great for bilingual (English/Spanish) candidates with at least 1 year of retail or customer service who want steady hours and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.