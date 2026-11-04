🚌 Fontana, CA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Routes

Fontana is busy with freight and local deliveries right now, so there are solid options if you like being on the road and home most nights.

Here are several transportation roles hiring in Fontana, CA:

Employer: TForce Freight

TForce Freight Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.50/hr

Why it’s worth a look: Local LTL work with pension, 401(k), paid time off, and strong benefits . You’ll run a tractor–trailer on local routes, be home daily, and be the face of TForce with customers.

Local LTL work with . You’ll run a tractor–trailer on local routes, be home daily, and be the face of TForce with customers. Good fit if: You have a Class A CDL with hazmat, tanker, and doubles, a clean record, and like steady, customer-facing work.

Employer: A.P. Moller – Maersk

Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Local and regional box truck routes with a global logistics leader. You’ll handle pickups/deliveries, basic assembly, and help in the warehouse when needed.

Local and regional with a global logistics leader. You’ll handle pickups/deliveries, basic assembly, and help in the warehouse when needed. Good fit if: You have a valid driver’s license (REAL ID), can pass federal background checks, and don’t mind physical work and flexible hours.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Fontana, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $24.90/hr (plus possible bonuses/premiums)

(plus possible bonuses/premiums) Why it’s worth a look: Steady auto parts deliveries with paid time off, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and health benefits . Some in-store work keeps the day varied.

Steady auto parts deliveries with . Some in-store work keeps the day varied. Good fit if: You have a valid driver’s license, a clean driving record, and like a mix of driving and light customer service. Bilingual (Spanish) is a plus.

Employer: World Finest Courier LLC (recruiting for a major carrier)

(recruiting for a major carrier) Location: Based in Fontana/San Bernardino, CA (trucks parked at San Bernardino yard)

Based in (trucks parked at San Bernardino yard) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,400 – $1,800 per week (hourly + stop pay)

(hourly + stop pay) Schedule: Home daily , nights only (start after 4 pm), Tues–Sat or Sun–Thurs , 10–12 hour shifts

, nights only (start after 4 pm), , 10–12 hour shifts Why it’s worth a look: No-touch, drop-and-hook intermodal , W2 with benefits, 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO , and rider/pet programs.

, W2 with , and rider/pet programs. Good fit if: You live within 15 miles of San Bernardino, have Class A CDL with at least 6 months of recent 53' experience, and want consistent night work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have other routes and shifts nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.