So many wonderful cats in Fond du Lac are hoping for a cozy home and a person to love. Here are some of the adoptable kitties waiting to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society

Phone: (920) 922-8873

Jiffy is a handsome brown boy looking for a fresh start in a loving home. Adult cats like Jiffy often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage.

👉 Meet Jiffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society

Phone: (920) 922-8873

Molly is a sleek black beauty who would love a calm, caring home to call her own.

👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Mostly cream/ivory

Mostly cream/ivory Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society

Phone: (920) 922-8873

Sammie is a light-colored kitten with lots of growing and learning ahead. He’ll need a family ready for playful energy and kitten training.

👉 Meet Sammie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society

Phone: (920) 922-8873

Ferris is a lovely orange girl, a color more rare in females. She’s waiting for someone who appreciates a classic orange kitty.

👉 Meet Ferris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society

Phone: (920) 922-8873

Jennifurr has a fun name and a warm orange coat to match. She’s ready to be someone’s new best friend.

👉 Meet Jennifurr and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society

Phone: (920) 922-8873

Nutmeg is a mostly white kitten who will bring lots of fun and play to her new home.

👉 Meet Nutmeg and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society

Phone: (920) 922-8873

Salem is a striking all-black cat, perfect for someone who loves classic house panthers.

👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society

Phone: (920) 922-8873

Phoebe is another lovely black-coated girl hoping someone will see her and fall in love.

👉 Meet Phoebe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society

Phone: (920) 922-8873

Star is a young gray kitty with plenty of life ahead. She’s at a great age for bonding and training.

👉 Meet Star and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society

Phone: (920) 922-8873

Charlie is a young orange boy who would love to grow up in a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society

Phone: (920) 922-8873

Gillie is a gray kitten who will bring lots of playtime and purrs to the right home.

👉 Meet Gillie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption Fee: $150

Rescue: Sandi Paws Rescue

Phone: (844) 948-1311

Samwise Gamgee is a playful, curious kitten who loves to explore, chase toys, and turn every day into a little adventure. She’s at that fun age where she’s always on the move and ready to learn from her new family.

👉 Meet Samwise Gamgee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Fond du Lac Humane Society at (920) 922-8873 or Sandi Paws Rescue at (844) 948-1311, or click through the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.