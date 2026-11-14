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🐱 Playful, Sweet & Silly Cats Ready for Adoption in Fond du Lac
So many wonderful cats in Fond du Lac are hoping for a cozy home and a person to love. Here are some of the adoptable kitties waiting to meet you.
Jiffy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society
- Phone: (920) 922-8873
Jiffy is a handsome brown boy looking for a fresh start in a loving home. Adult cats like Jiffy often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage.
👉 Meet Jiffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Molly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society
- Phone: (920) 922-8873
Molly is a sleek black beauty who would love a calm, caring home to call her own.
👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sammie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly cream/ivory
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society
- Phone: (920) 922-8873
Sammie is a light-colored kitten with lots of growing and learning ahead. He’ll need a family ready for playful energy and kitten training.
👉 Meet Sammie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ferris
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society
- Phone: (920) 922-8873
Ferris is a lovely orange girl, a color more rare in females. She’s waiting for someone who appreciates a classic orange kitty.
👉 Meet Ferris and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jennifurr
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society
- Phone: (920) 922-8873
Jennifurr has a fun name and a warm orange coat to match. She’s ready to be someone’s new best friend.
👉 Meet Jennifurr and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nutmeg
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society
- Phone: (920) 922-8873
Nutmeg is a mostly white kitten who will bring lots of fun and play to her new home.
👉 Meet Nutmeg and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Salem
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society
- Phone: (920) 922-8873
Salem is a striking all-black cat, perfect for someone who loves classic house panthers.
👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Phoebe
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society
- Phone: (920) 922-8873
Phoebe is another lovely black-coated girl hoping someone will see her and fall in love.
👉 Meet Phoebe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Star
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society
- Phone: (920) 922-8873
Star is a young gray kitty with plenty of life ahead. She’s at a great age for bonding and training.
👉 Meet Star and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charlie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society
- Phone: (920) 922-8873
Charlie is a young orange boy who would love to grow up in a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gillie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Fond du Lac Humane Society
- Phone: (920) 922-8873
Gillie is a gray kitten who will bring lots of playtime and purrs to the right home.
👉 Meet Gillie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Samwise Gamgee
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Rescue: Sandi Paws Rescue
- Phone: (844) 948-1311
Samwise Gamgee is a playful, curious kitten who loves to explore, chase toys, and turn every day into a little adventure. She’s at that fun age where she’s always on the move and ready to learn from her new family.
👉 Meet Samwise Gamgee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Fond du Lac Humane Society at (920) 922-8873 or Sandi Paws Rescue at (844) 948-1311, or click through the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.