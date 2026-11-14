Fond du Lac has some solid driving and transport roles right now, from construction crews to hospital routes. If you like being on the move and staying local, these are worth a look.

Employer: Holtger Bros., Inc. (HBI)

Holtger Bros., Inc. (HBI) Location: Fond du Lac, WI (on-the-road construction sites)

(on-the-road construction sites) Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, health, dental, vision, life, 401(k), PTO and holidays, advancement opportunities

Operate backhoes, excavators, trenchers, plows, and bore rigs while helping with trenching and utility installation. CDL is preferred, but they offer paid, hands-on training and year-round work, so this is a strong option if you want to grow your skills in heavy equipment.

Employer: Kriete Truck Centers

Location: Fond du Lac, WI

Type: Full-time (1st shift)

Full-time (1st shift) Pay: $19+/hr starting , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, 10 paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, performance incentives

Daytime role delivering heavy-duty truck parts to customers and other locations, with a focus on safe driving and friendly service. Good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, clean record, and like a steady route with customer interaction and room to advance.

Employer: SSM Health – St. Agnes Hospital

Location: Fond du Lac, WI

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm , no nights, weekends, or holidays )

(Mon–Fri, , ) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, tuition support, wellness funds, employer-paid life and disability

Healthcare courier role moving lab tests, meds, supplies, and equipment between clinics and the hospital. Great if you want steady weekday hours and like the idea that your driving directly supports patient care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or training option that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.