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🚌 Fond du Lac Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving Roles
Fond du Lac has some solid driving and transport roles right now, from construction crews to hospital routes. If you like being on the move and staying local, these are worth a look.
Equipment Operator w/CDL
- Employer: Holtger Bros., Inc. (HBI)
- Location: Fond du Lac, WI (on-the-road construction sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, health, dental, vision, life, 401(k), PTO and holidays, advancement opportunities
Operate backhoes, excavators, trenchers, plows, and bore rigs while helping with trenching and utility installation. CDL is preferred, but they offer paid, hands-on training and year-round work, so this is a strong option if you want to grow your skills in heavy equipment.
Parts Delivery Driver - 1st Shift
- Employer: Kriete Truck Centers
- Location: Fond du Lac, WI
- Type: Full-time (1st shift)
- Pay: $19+/hr starting, based on experience
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, 10 paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, performance incentives
Daytime role delivering heavy-duty truck parts to customers and other locations, with a focus on safe driving and friendly service. Good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, clean record, and like a steady route with customer interaction and room to advance.
Courier
- Employer: SSM Health – St. Agnes Hospital
- Location: Fond du Lac, WI
- Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm, no nights, weekends, or holidays)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, tuition support, wellness funds, employer-paid life and disability
Healthcare courier role moving lab tests, meds, supplies, and equipment between clinics and the hospital. Great if you want steady weekday hours and like the idea that your driving directly supports patient care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or training option that makes it a match.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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