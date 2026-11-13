Fond du Lac’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to hospice to travel roles. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid paths here.

Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services

Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services Location: Fond du Lac, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide hands-on nursing care, give meds, and track vital signs while working closely with RNs and providers. Good fit if you like direct patient care, clear protocols, and being part of a team.

Employer: Moments Hospice

Location: Fond du Lac, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not specified)

Lead care for hospice patients and families, manage symptoms, and coordinate services across the care team. Standout perk: a fleet car program with gas and insurance covered (based on eligibility), plus solid benefits and PTO.

Employer: St. Croix Hospice

Location: Fond du Lac, WI

Type: Full-time, days (8:00am–5:00pm) with on-call

Salary: $87,000–$95,000/year base

Provide 1:1 hospice care in patients’ homes, build care plans, and support families through end-of-life decisions. This role offers a $7,500 sign-on bonus, strong benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Fond du Lac, WI

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, nights (3x12s)

Pay: $2,131 per week (36 hrs)

Night-shift RRT role in a Level III trauma hospital, working in the ED and Special Care Nursery. Good for experienced travelers with RRT/CRT, ACLS/BLS/NRP/PALS, and Epic skills who want solid pay and no on-call.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.