🏥 Fond du Lac Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles, Up to $2.4K/Week

Fond du Lac’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from eye care to imaging to plasma centers. If you’re in patient care or allied health, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: SSM Health

SSM Health Location: Fond du Lac, WI (Agnesian Health Plaza Bldg A)

(Agnesian Health Plaza Bldg A) Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week), Day shift

Schedule: Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri – ~7:30am–4:30/5pm, no nights, weekends, or holidays

Support ophthalmologists and optometrists with exams, diagnostic testing, in-office procedures, and patient education. Great fit if you’re a Certified Ophthalmic Assistant (COA) with at least 1 year of healthcare experience and want steady daytime hours.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Fond du Lac, WI

Type: Travel, Full-time (36 hrs/week)

Pay: $2,455 per week (based on 12-hr shifts, 36 hrs/week)

(based on 12-hr shifts, 36 hrs/week) Shift: 12-hour nights

Duration: 8 weeks, start 11/23/2026

Travel CT Tech role with higher weekly pay and guaranteed hours, plus medical, dental, vision, CE, housing options, and license reimbursement. Good for experienced CT Techs who like night shifts and short-term contracts.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Assured Nursing Inc Location: Fond du Lac, WI

Type: Travel, Part-time (24 hrs/week)

Pay: $1,793 per week (based on 12-hr shifts, 24 hrs/week)

(based on 12-hr shifts, 24 hrs/week) Shift: 12-hour days

Duration: 8 weeks, start 11/23/2026

Day-shift CT Tech contract with a lighter weekly schedule and weekly pay, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses. Nice option if you want travel pay but fewer hours.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Fond du Lac, WI

Type: Travel, Part-time (24 hrs/week)

Pay: $1,784 per week (based on 12-hr shifts, 24 hrs/week)

(based on 12-hr shifts, 24 hrs/week) Shift: 12-hour nights

Duration: 8 weeks, start 11/23/2026

CT Tech contract for night owls, with day-1 benefits, 401(k), CE, and wellness programs. Requires 1+ year CT experience, BLS, ARRT (CT) & ARRT (R), and the ability to handle long periods on your feet.

Employer: BioLife Plasma Services (Takeda)

Location: Fond du Lac, WI, US

Type: Part-time

Starting Pay: $16.00/hour (USA – WI – Fond du Lac)

Hands-on role in a plasma donation center, mixing customer service and basic medical tasks like donor screening, vitals, and phlebotomy. Shifts are 4–6 hours a day, 3+ days/week, with evenings, weekends, and holidays, plus paid training and a benefits package through Takeda.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.