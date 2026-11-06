👔 Fond du Lac Management Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fond du Lac has some solid leadership roles right now, especially if you like healthcare or patient-focused work. Here are a few standout management jobs worth a look.

Employer: AEG Vision

AEG Vision Location: Fond du Lac, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a busy eye care practice as the on-site manager, guiding the team, patient flow, and daily operations. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years of leadership in healthcare, retail, or hospitality and want strong benefits like 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a healthcare construction firm)

(recruiting for a healthcare construction firm) Location: Wisconsin (statewide, including Fond du Lac area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $230,000

High-level role leading hospital, clinic, and medical facility projects from preconstruction through closeout. Best for someone with 7+ years of project management (including 5+ in healthcare construction) who knows codes, infection control, and tools like Procore and Revit; comes with full benefits.

Employer: AEG Vision

AEG Vision Location: Fond du Lac, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great step-up role if you’re ready for leadership but not quite at practice manager yet. You’ll support daily operations on the floor, help coach the team, and learn all sides of the practice, with 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and paid holidays.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.