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👔 Fond du Lac Management Jobs with Multiple Openings
Fond du Lac has some solid leadership roles right now, especially if you like healthcare or patient-focused work. Here are a few standout management jobs worth a look.
Practice Manager
- Employer: AEG Vision
- Location: Fond du Lac, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a busy eye care practice as the on-site manager, guiding the team, patient flow, and daily operations. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years of leadership in healthcare, retail, or hospitality and want strong benefits like 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and paid holidays.
Senior Project Manager – Healthcare
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a healthcare construction firm)
- Location: Wisconsin (statewide, including Fond du Lac area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $230,000
High-level role leading hospital, clinic, and medical facility projects from preconstruction through closeout. Best for someone with 7+ years of project management (including 5+ in healthcare construction) who knows codes, infection control, and tools like Procore and Revit; comes with full benefits.
Assistant Practice Manager
- Employer: AEG Vision
- Location: Fond du Lac, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great step-up role if you’re ready for leadership but not quite at practice manager yet. You’ll support daily operations on the floor, help coach the team, and learn all sides of the practice, with 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and paid holidays.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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