🏗️ Fond du Lac Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Open Roles

Fond du Lac’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level design to licensed PE roles. If you’re into CAD, BIM, or water systems, there’s something here worth a closer look.

Employer: International Paper

International Paper Location: Fond du Lac, WI (box plant)

(box plant) Salary: $57,200 – $76,300

Type: Full-time, salaried

Why it’s interesting: Hands-on role creating packaging designs and prototypes using CAD, working closely with sales and customer service. Good fit if you have an associate or 4-year degree in CAD/drafting and want strong benefits and growth inside a large, global company.

Employer: Michels Corporation (Mi-Tech Services, Inc.)

Michels Corporation (Mi-Tech Services, Inc.) Location: Fond du Lac, WI (hybrid from an approved Mi-Tech office)

(hybrid from an approved Mi-Tech office) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: PE-level role designing pressurized water and wastewater systems—force mains, potable water lines, bypass pumping, and more. You’ll do hydraulic modeling, pipe sizing, and support trenchless rehab projects, with up to 25% travel and collaboration across one of North America’s major infrastructure companies.

Employer: Solutions Driven (for a multi-office firm)

Solutions Driven (for a multi-office firm) Location: Fond du Lac, WI (flexible; other WI and UT offices available)

(flexible; other WI and UT offices available) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Focused BIM production role using Revit, Navisworks, and Bluebeam to build and maintain 3D models and construction drawings. Great if you have 3+ years in BIM/VDC, love detailed modeling work, and want to support real-world construction without owning full coordination.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.