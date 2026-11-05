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Fond Du Lac

Arc Fond du Lac talent show on Nov. 6

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U3bpz_1GoNRqFO00

The Arc Fond du Lac will host a talent show featuring its clients on Friday, November 6 at the Prairie Theater and Event Center. Tickets cost $20 online or $25 at the door. More information: https://t.co/cgiR0qH7HH

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