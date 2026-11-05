🏥 Fond du Lac WI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Now Hiring

Fond du Lac’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from quick urgent care visits to long-term dialysis support. If you’re in nursing or caregiving, there are solid roles here with steady hours and real impact.

Employer: SSM Health – Agnesian Clinic Main Street

SSM Health – Location: Fond du Lac, WI

Type: 0.8 FTE, Full-Time (32 hrs/week)

Schedule: Variable; clinic open Mon–Fri 7:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m.; Sat–Sun 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Join a collaborative Express Care / urgent care team providing accessible, evidence-based care with physician and APP support. Strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO) and a stable schedule make this a good fit if you want fast-paced outpatient work without full-time hospital shifts.

Employer: Not listed (home/community-based care)

Not listed (home/community-based care) Location: Fond du Lac, WI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16–$18/hr (based on experience & shift)

Short 3-hour morning and/or evening shifts helping with personal care, transfers, and supervision for a baseball-loving client. Flexible schedule, paid training, PTO (for those who qualify), mileage reimbursement, and referral bonuses make this ideal if you want extra hours without a long shift.

Employer: SSM Health – Hemodialysis FDL

– Hemodialysis FDL Location: Primarily Fond du Lac, WI (also Beaver Dam)

Primarily (also Beaver Dam) Type: Regular, 32 hrs/week

Shift: Day shift, three 10-hour days on a 6-week rotation; every 3rd Saturday, holiday & on-call rotation

Provide direct dialysis care, act as a clinical resource, and support quality and regulatory work for the unit. This role offers a structured schedule, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement match, tuition support), and the chance to build deep relationships with chronic kidney patients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—healthcare employers here often have similar openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.