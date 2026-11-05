🚌 Fond du Lac, WI Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fond du Lac has some solid driving and hands-on transport jobs right now, from rail work to auto auction routes. Most of these roles offer steady hours and clear, simple schedules.

Employer: Canadian National Railway (CN)

Canadian National Railway (CN) Location: Fond du Lac, WI

Salary: $42.49/hour qualified rate (union role; new hires may start lower)

(union role; new hires may start lower) Type: Full-time, shift work (includes weekends/holidays)

Full-time, shift work (includes weekends/holidays) Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on job working on rail cars—inspecting, repairing, welding, and using power tools and lifts. Comes with paid training, pension, benefits, and other CN perks for people who like outdoor, physical work and long-term career paths.

Employer: America’s Auto Auction Wisconsin

America’s Auto Auction Wisconsin Location: North Fond du Lac, WI

Salary: $26.00 – $30.00/hour + $1,500 sign-on bonus after 90 days

+ Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00–5:00 , no nights or weekends

, Monday–Friday, , Why it’s worth a look: Drive a 4-car hauler moving vehicles between repo yards, dealers, and customers. Steady daytime schedule with full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid holidays at a growing national auto auction.

Employer: AAAG LLC / America’s Auto Auction

Location: North Fond du Lac, WI

Salary: $23.00 – $26.00/hour + $1,500 sign-on bonus after 90 days

+ Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00–5:00 , no nights or weekends

, Monday–Friday, , Why it’s worth a look: Similar work to the CDL role—hauling, inspecting, and staging vehicles—but no CDL required. Good fit if you have driving/rollback/tow experience and want solid pay, benefits, and a predictable daytime schedule.

Employer: AAAG LLC / America’s Auto Auction

Location: North Fond du Lac, WI

Salary: $13.00/hour

Type: Part-time , every Thursday, 2:00–4:30 PM

, Why it’s worth a look: Super short, steady weekly shift driving cars through auction lanes—great side gig for retirees, students, or anyone wanting a little extra cash without nights, weekends, or long hours.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.