🏭 Fond du Lac Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Fond du Lac’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on work and leading production teams. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Fives Giddings & Lewis

Fives Giddings & Lewis Location: Fond du Lac, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run and set up CNC machines doing close-tolerance work (milling, turning, boring, drilling, tapping, and more). This role is great if you have 5+ years’ machining experience or a machinist degree, know GD&T and blueprints, and want strong benefits plus growth in a global company.

Employer: Central Wire Group of Companies

Location: Fond du Lac, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead multi-shift manufacturing operations and be the key link between supervisors and the Plant Manager. Ideal if you have 7+ years in manufacturing, experience leading supervisors, and enjoy driving safety, quality, and continuous improvement in a metals/wire-type environment.

Employer: Fives HPM | Giddings & Lewis

Location: Based in Fond du Lac, WI with 90% travel across North America (and some international)

Based in with across North America (and some international) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay with significant overtime potential)

Travel-heavy field role installing and servicing advanced CNC machine tools at customer sites. A fit if you have 4–6 years’ CNC/mechanical/electrical experience, like troubleshooting, and want to earn more through overtime, per diem, and paid port-to-port travel.

Employer: Quest Interiors

Location: Fond du Lac, WI

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (7 AM–4 PM, no weekends)

Pay: From $17.50/hour

Steady warehouse role handling receiving, storage, loading/unloading, and local deliveries. Good match if you have 1+ year warehouse experience, can lift up to 75 lbs, hold a valid WI driver’s license, and want daytime hours with health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often flex for the right person. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Fond du Lac.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.