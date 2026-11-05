🛒 Fond du Lac Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fond du Lac has some solid front-line customer service roles right now, with big-name employers and clear paths to grow. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1643

Walmart Supercenter Location: Fond du Lac, WI (377 N Rolling Meadows Dr)

Pay: $14 – $27 per hour (+ potential $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives)

(+ potential premiums and performance incentives) Type: Part-Time, Mid-shift & Closing

Greet shoppers, help them find what they need, and keep the Home department looking sharp. Comes with health, financial, and PTO benefits, plus Walmart-paid education through Live Better U for both full-time and part-time staff.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Fond du Lac, WI

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time, flexible schedule (mornings, nights, weekends, overtime)

Step into a leadership track role where you learn store operations, lead a team, and deliver strong customer service. This 8–12 week training program is built to move you into a Retail Store Management position, especially if you already have 1–2 years of retail supervisor experience.

Employer: Get It Now!

Location: Fond du Lac, WI

Pay: $14.45 – $17.00 per hour , paid weekly

, Type: Full-Time, Monday–Saturday, Sundays off + one weekday off

Mix of customer service, sales, and deliveries for home goods and electronics, with lots of face-to-face time and time out on the road. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO) and room to grow if you like a fast-paced, physical job.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.