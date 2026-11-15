Folsom’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid part-time roles are open right now. Good options here if you like helping people, staying active, and having flexible hours.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Folsom, CA (Pet Care Center)

(Pet Care Center) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $22.00/hour (start rate $16.90)

Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while working around animals all day. This role is on your feet, helping customers, running the register, stocking shelves, and keeping the store clean and safe.

Employer: Loft Outlet

Location: Folsom Premium Outlets, Folsom, CA 95630

Type: Regular / Part-time

Pay Range: $16.90 – $21.10/hour

Be a style guide for shoppers, offering outfit ideas and keeping the store looking sharp and organized. Includes merchandise discounts, a 401(k) plan, and chances to grow with the brand.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.