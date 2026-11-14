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🏥 Folsom Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
Folsom’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from private practice to big hospital systems. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for a change.
Clinical Testing Psychologist (PsyD, PhD)
- Employer: LifeStance Health
- Location: Folsom, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$160,000, productivity-based
Hybrid role with flexible schedule and the option to focus on testing or mix in therapy. Comes with full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k match, paid parental leave), modern offices, and strong admin support so you can focus on patient care.
Physician, Hematology/Oncology
- Employer: Sutter Medical Group / Sutter Health
- Location: Folsom, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join an established hematology/oncology practice with a strong referral base and access to multidisciplinary tumor boards, clinical trials, and advanced therapies. Offers sign-on bonus up to $20,000, relocation up to $20,000, zero-cost medical for you and dependents, 401(k) match, CME allowance, and a focus on work–life balance.
Licensed Optician
- Employer: LensCrafters
- Location: Folsom, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $25.02–$39.02 per hour
Hands-on optical role with a well-known brand and a steady flow of patients. Includes potential bonus/commission, plus healthcare, retirement savings, PTO, and employee discounts as part of a larger total rewards package.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles in the same area.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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