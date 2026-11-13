Folsom’s chip scene is buzzing, and Micron Technology is hiring across levels for its HBM and SoC teams. If you’re into advanced nodes, AI workloads, and memory‑centric design, these are worth a look.

Employer: Micron Technology

Micron Technology Location: Folsom, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $181,000 – $415,000 per year (base)

Senior role on the HBM Design Architecture team, sitting between design, foundry, and technology groups. You’ll drive interface design for next‑gen HBM DRAM, own foundry alignment, PDK enablement, test‑chip/silicon validation, and AI‑enabled productivity flows.

Employer: Micron Technology

Micron Technology Location: Folsom, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $254,000 per year (base)

Hands‑on formal signoff role for HBM SoC base die from RTL through tapeout. You’ll own LEC across the flow, low‑power (UPF) checks, ECO generation, CDC/RDC and connectivity checks, plus build automated and AI‑driven formal flows.

Employer: Micron Technology

Micron Technology Location: Folsom, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,000 – $175,000 per year (base)

Entry‑level role on the Heterogeneous Integration Group (HIG) working on HBM logic die and memory‑centric SoCs. Great fit if you’re just out of school and want real‑world RTL design, SoC architecture exposure, and a chance to use AI tools in your design and verification work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Micron often has related openings once you’re on their careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.