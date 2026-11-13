Folsom’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring across town. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Folsom, CA

Salary: $16.90 – $17.85 per hour

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Help keep the store looking sharp by setting up displays, updating signs and prices, and making products easy to find. This role is great if you like hands-on work, steady weekday hours, and big-company perks like health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and an employee discount.

Employer: Petco

Location: Folsom, CA

Salary: $25.50 – $39.50 per hour (state-listed range)

Type: Full-time

Lead the team at a busy Pet Care Center, support the General Manager, and make sure pets and pet parents get great service. Good fit if you have 2+ years of retail with some leadership, love animals, and want a growth path with solid pay and full-time benefits.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Folsom, CA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Work behind the scenes to unload trucks, stock shelves, and prep online orders for pickup or delivery. Ideal if you like physical work, a flexible schedule (nights/weekends), and perks like an employee discount, retirement resources, and wellness support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings nearby, and it’s a great way to get your foot in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.