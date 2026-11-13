Folsom’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home-based care to hospital shifts and wellness clinics. Here are a few solid roles if you’re ready for a change or a second gig.

Employer: Access Healthcare Associates (part of Brigade Health and its Affiliates)

Access Healthcare Associates (part of Brigade Health and its Affiliates) Location: Folsom, CA (mobile, home & senior living visits)

(mobile, home & senior living visits) Type: Full-time

Pay: $140,000 – $200,000/year + productivity

This role is all about caring for older adults where they live—homes and senior communities—with strong support from a multidisciplinary team. Good fit if you’re an experienced NP or PA who wants autonomy, flexible scheduling, and room to grow in geriatrics and dementia-informed care.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Folsom, CA (hospital near Sacramento)

(hospital near Sacramento) Type: Travel, full-time (13-week contract)

Pay: Estimated $2,615/week, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts

ICU travel role with strong weekly pay, day-one medical/vision/dental, 401(k), housing options, and travel perks. Best for RNs with 2+ years ICU experience plus BLS, ACLS, NIH, and active CA license who want both adventure and solid benefits.

Employer: House of Hearts ABA

House of Hearts ABA Location: Folsom, CA (in-home & in-school)

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: $23 – $30/hour + bonuses

Work 1:1 with kids providing ABA therapy in homes and schools, with flexible hours (about 15–40 hrs/week, depending on what you want). Great if you have or are getting your RBT, love working with children, and want strong support, growth paths, and multiple bonus opportunities.

Employer: Spinal Health Institute

Location: Folsom, CA (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19 – $24/hour

Blend front desk work with hands-on patient support in a wellness-focused chiropractic clinic. No prior chiropractic experience needed—they’ll train you on therapies like laser and acoustic wave; ideal if you’re friendly, organized, and passionate about health.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.