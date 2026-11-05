🛒 Folsom Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Frontline Roles Hiring

Folsom has a steady flow of customer-facing jobs right now, from pizza shops to car washes to auto parts. If you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino’s (VAZ Restaurants, LLC)

Domino’s (VAZ Restaurants, LLC) Location: 421 Blue Ravine Road, Suite 300, Folsom, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Answer phones, take orders, and help keep the store running smoothly. Good fit if you’re 18+, want flexible hours, and like the idea of growing into management over time with on-the-job training.

Employer: Quick Quack Car Wash

Location: Folsom, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits may include health, 401(k), PTO, sick leave, parental leave – per eligibility)

Lead a team, coach new hires, and help hit sales goals in a fast-paced, outdoor car wash setting. Great if you have strong customer service and leadership skills, can work weekends/holidays, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Folsom, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and do simple installs like wiper blades, batteries, and bulbs. Ideal if you’re 18+, have basic car part knowledge, and want a role with room to grow in a stable, essential industry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.