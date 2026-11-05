🏥 Folkston, GA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings

Folkston’s health and wellness scene is busy right now, with openings in both senior care and fitness. If you’re looking to help people feel better every day, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Folkston Park Care and Rehab

Folkston Park Care and Rehab Location: Folkston, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with both short-term rehab and long-term care residents under the Director of Nursing. Great fit if you’re a state-certified CNA, especially with geriatric or rehab experience, and want steady, hands-on patient care.

Employer: Folkston Park Care and Rehab

Folkston Park Care and Rehab Location: Folkston, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide nursing care and help lead the unit day-to-day, including orienting and supervising staff. Ideal if you’re a licensed LPN who likes both direct patient care and taking on some leadership responsibility.

Employer: Anytime Fitness (Bandon Fitness)

Anytime Fitness (Bandon Fitness) Location: Folkston, GA

Type: Part-time (with some full-time options in the company)

(with some full-time options in the company) Salary: About $16–$30+ per hour (hourly + commission)

Coach members 1-on-1, build workout plans, and help people reach their health goals in a #1-rated national gym brand. Great for certified trainers or coaches who want flexible hours, free gym access, and room to grow in the fitness industry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.