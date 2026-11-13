Foley’s retail scene is busy, and Coborn’s is growing fast. If you like leading a team and working with customers, these liquor store roles are worth a look.

Employer: Coborn's

Coborn's Location: Foley, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run all day-to-day liquor store operations for an employee-owned Midwest retailer. You’ll lead the team, handle scheduling, cash and inventory, store security, and make sure guests have a great experience. Must be 18+; retail or customer service experience preferred.

(Also listed here, same role and employer, different links if you prefer LinkedIn or a second Indeed posting: LinkedIn posting, Alternate Indeed posting)

If this sounds like you, don’t wait—pick the link that works best for you and send in your application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.