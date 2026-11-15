Foley’s retail scene is busy, and several stores are hiring people who like helping customers and staying on their feet. If you want steady hours and room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Torrid

Torrid Location: Foley, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a leadership spot in a fashion store that focuses on plus-size style and an inclusive vibe. You’ll help open and close the store, lead by example on customer service, and act as Manager on Duty when needed, with perks like a 50% associate discount, 401(k) match, ESPP, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 22164 US Hwy 98, Foley, AL 36535

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time convenience store role with flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends). You’ll run the register, help with food, keep the store looking good, and get benefits like medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, bonus potential, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Foley, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a fast track into retail management in as little as 8–12 weeks, depending on performance. You’ll learn store operations, lead a team, and focus on customer service, with benefits like competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If something here fits your skills, apply soon and don’t be shy about sending your resume to more than one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.