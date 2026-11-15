Foley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level to high-earning clinical roles. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and work in care.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Foley, AL (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/13/2027

Support the pharmacy team with filling prescriptions, helping patients at the counter and drive-thru, and handling inventory. Good fit if you like fast-paced customer service, want healthcare experience, and are open to completing required training and certifications. Full-time role with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs.

Employer: ACG Hospice (Agape Care Group)

Location: Foley, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (based on experience and location)

Provide hospice nursing care, create care plans, and support patients and families facing serious illness. This role is ideal if you want more one-on-one time with patients and a mission-driven team. Benefits include tuition reimbursement, immediate PTO access, matching 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA match, disability coverage, and mental health support.

Employer: United Spine & Pain

Location: Foley, AL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $400,000/year, no income cap (productivity bonus & profit sharing potential)

Interventional pain physician role in a physician-owned, two-physician practice (no private equity, no hospital group). Monday–Friday schedule with no call, weekends, or holidays, doing procedures like nerve blocks, epidurals, joint injections, RFA, and SCS trials. Comes with health, dental, vision, malpractice insurance, PTO, and partnership opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer. Keep your resume handy and apply while the postings are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.