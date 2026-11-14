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🏥 Foley, AL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings at Baldwin Health
Foley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, and Baldwin Health is hiring across several roles. If you’re looking to stay local and build your medical career, these are worth a look.
Ultrasound Technologist - PRN
- Employer: Baldwin Health
- Location: Foley, AL
- Type: Part-time / PRN
- Salary: Not listed
PRN role doing diagnostic ultrasound exams with a focus on patient safety and comfort. You’ll work independently, follow set imaging protocols, and need 1–3 years of ultrasound experience plus ARDMS or ARRT (Sonography) and BLS.
Patient Care Technician – Full Time Days
- Employer: Baldwin Health
- Location: Foley, AL
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role helping patients with daily care, vitals, mobility, and basic procedures under RN/LPN supervision. Great fit if you’re new to acute care or in nursing school, with BLS required within 90 days and CNA/CPCT preferred.
Cath Lab Registered Nurse (RN) – Full Time Days
- Employer: Baldwin Health
- Location: Foley, AL
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
- Perks: Student loan contribution up to $20K, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match (for eligible roles)
Specialty RN role in the Cath Lab, covering pre-, during, and post-procedure care for cardiac patients. You’ll assist the cardiologist, monitor vitals and sedation, and respond to emergencies; RN license and BLS are required, with ACLS/PALS/NRP preferred.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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