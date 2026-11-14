Foley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, and Baldwin Health is hiring across several roles. If you’re looking to stay local and build your medical career, these are worth a look.

Employer: Baldwin Health

Baldwin Health Location: Foley, AL

Foley, AL Type: Part-time / PRN

Part-time / PRN Salary: Not listed

PRN role doing diagnostic ultrasound exams with a focus on patient safety and comfort. You’ll work independently, follow set imaging protocols, and need 1–3 years of ultrasound experience plus ARDMS or ARRT (Sonography) and BLS.

Employer: Baldwin Health

Baldwin Health Location: Foley, AL

Foley, AL Type: Full-time, Days

Full-time, Days Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping patients with daily care, vitals, mobility, and basic procedures under RN/LPN supervision. Great fit if you’re new to acute care or in nursing school, with BLS required within 90 days and CNA/CPCT preferred.

Employer: Baldwin Health

Baldwin Health Location: Foley, AL

Foley, AL Type: Full-time, Days

Full-time, Days Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Student loan contribution up to $20K, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match (for eligible roles)

Specialty RN role in the Cath Lab, covering pre-, during, and post-procedure care for cardiac patients. You’ll assist the cardiologist, monitor vitals and sedation, and respond to emergencies; RN license and BLS are required, with ACLS/PALS/NRP preferred.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.