Foley’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local shops all hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, there are several good options to check out.

Employer: HEYDUDE (Crocs, Inc.)

HEYDUDE (Crocs, Inc.) Location: Foley, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $24.50/hour + incentive program and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, more)

+ incentive program and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, more) Why it’s worth a look: Lead the team, open/close the store, handle cash, and drive sales while creating a fun experience for shoppers. Great fit if you have 2–3 years of retail and some leadership experience and want a growth path with a national brand.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Foley, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Focus on the Lancôme line—makeup, skincare, and fragrance—while doing makeovers, demos, and events. Ideal if you love beauty, enjoy talking with guests, and want ongoing brand training and sales experience.

Employer: Wade Distributors, Inc

Location: Foley, AL

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Help customers pick flooring, tile, and design details, learn basic estimating, and keep the showroom looking sharp. Offers paid holidays, vacation after 90 days, health insurance after 12 months, and performance-based reviews.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Foley, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting from $16.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Classic front-end role—ring up members, handle payments, and keep the front area clean. Comes with weekly pay, free BJ’s memberships, PTO, health benefits options, 401(k) with match, and stock purchase plan (eligibility varies by role).

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Foley, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting from $19.75/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Use your meat-cutting skills to cut, grind, wrap, and merchandise meat and seafood while keeping high safety and sanitation standards. Includes weekly pay, PTO, health benefits options, 401(k) with match, and stock purchase plan, plus steady hours.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.