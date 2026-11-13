Foley’s moving fast right now, and so are the driving jobs. If you like being on the road and still getting home often, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Blair Logistics

Blair Logistics Location: Foley, AL

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor (lease purchase)

Pay: Earn **up to $3,500 per week*** plus **$5,000 sign-on bonus***

Home every weekend with flatbed freight in core lanes across the Southeast, Midwest, Northeast, and Texas. Lease-purchase setup with late-model trucks, percentage pay (up to **76% of linehaul***), all-expenses-paid orientation, and no forced dispatch.

Employer: Spectrum Resorts / Spin City Linen Co.

Location: Foley, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Local box truck role doing linen pick-ups and deliveries, with steady hours and customer interaction. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, training, and employee discounts, plus year-round resort-area work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.