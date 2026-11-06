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Foley

🏥 Foley, AL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

9 days ago
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Foley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to leadership roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Director of Rehabilitation

  • Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation
  • Location: Foley, AL
  • Type: Full-time
  • Salary: Not listed

Lead the rehab department in a care community, guiding therapists and techs while keeping care quality and compliance high. This role comes with competitive pay, full medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO programs, tuition loan repayment help, and strong clinical support and training.

Home Care Aide

  • Employer: Addus HomeCare
  • Location: Foley, AL
  • Type: Full-time (flexible hours; part-time also mentioned)
  • Salary: Not listed

Entry-level caregiving role helping clients at home with personal care, light housekeeping, meals, and errands. Perks include DAILY PAY for select positions, healthcare benefits, flexible schedules, direct deposit, and travel reimbursement.

Veterinary Technician

  • Employer: American Veterinary Group – Dykes Veterinary Clinic
  • Location: Foley, AL
  • Type: Full-time
  • Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in a multi-doctor animal hospital, assisting with exams, anesthesia, dental cleanings, lab work, radiology, and client education. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, generous PTO, parental leave, scrub allowance, discounted vet care, and tuition support for current or future vet techs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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