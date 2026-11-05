🛒 Foley, AL Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring

Foley’s retail scene is busy, especially around the outlets and food spots. If you like working with people, there are several solid front-line and leadership roles open right now.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Foley, AL

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products while doing demos, cashier work, and keeping displays stocked and clean. Good fit if you love beauty products, enjoy talking with customers, and can work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Location: Foley, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role handling guest payments and helping keep the flow going in a busy restaurant. Ideal if you like a fast-paced food & beverage setting and want to grow your skills in customer service.

Employer: Bealls, Inc.

Location: Foley, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store: coach and develop your team, drive sales, manage merchandising, and build a guest-focused culture. Great for someone with 2–3+ years of management experience who wants real responsibility and a people-first retail environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists similar roles or nearby openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.