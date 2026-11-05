🏥 Foley, AL Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Animal Care Roles

Foley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from senior care to dialysis to pet health. If you want steady work helping people (and animals), these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: CompHealth (group practice placement)

CompHealth (group practice placement) Location: Foley, AL

Type: Full-time, outpatient only

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm; no weekends

Outpatient geriatric role seeing 12–15 patients/day, with no hospital rounding and minimal, telephonic call only ~3 weeks/year shared across the group. Ideal if you’re BC/BE in Geriatric Medicine with a DEA license and want a coastal lifestyle plus support from a staffing team that helps with salary/contract negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Foley, AL

Type: Full-time

Clinic-based RN role in hemodialysis, part of the End Stage Kidney Disease care team. You’ll assess patients pre/during/post treatment, give meds, educate patients and families, and may lead techs/LPNs once trained. Great fit if you’re a graduate of an accredited nursing school, hold current RN licensure and BLS, and want structured training with a clear clinical advancement path.

Employer: American Veterinary Group / Dykes Veterinary Clinic

Location: Foley, AL

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role in a fast-paced, multi-doctor animal hospital working with small animals, exotics, and pocket pets. You’ll help restrain pets, stock and sterilize rooms, support exams and surgery, and talk with pet owners. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave, scrub allowance, discounted vet care, and tuition help for future vet tech students.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.