🔧 Foley, AL Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Foley’s got steady demand for people who keep buildings, apartments, and outdoor spaces in top shape. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc

Healthcare Services Group, Inc Location: Foley, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $14.50/hour

Keep resident rooms, bathrooms, and common areas clean and safe in a long-term care setting. Offers hands-on training, career development, and access to telemedicine, prescription discounts, and other benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Foley, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.50 – $30.00/hour (not less than minimum wage)

Lead maintenance for an apartment community, handling make-ready units, repairs, and resident service requests. Role is ideal if you have 3+ years’ maintenance experience, EPA 608 certification, and want strong PTO, holidays, health benefits, and professional development.

Employer: Kendall Vegetation Services

Location: Foley, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Outdoor, physical job supporting a vegetation crew: clearing brush and trees, loading debris, feeding the chipper, and setting up traffic control. Full-time role with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO, plus chances to work storm restoration.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.