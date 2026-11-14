FlyExclusive, Fly Alliance Deepen Partnership

Private jet operator FlyExclusive will provide flight operations, aircraft management, and maintenance support for industry peer Fly Alliance under a new strategic agreement.

FlyExclusive in a news release said “approximately” eight Fly Alliance aircraft, including Gulfstream jets, will join its operating platform. The company already operates the Cessna Citation CJ3+, Citation XL/XLS/XLS+, two Caravan turboprops, and the Bombardier Challenger 350. It said the new additions will expand its long-range, large-cabin midsize, super-midsize, and heavy-jet services while improving reach and utilization.

Thirty fractional owners and 350 members from Fly Alliance will get expanded access to FlyExclusive’s fleet and operating infrastructure. The former will maintain its separate ownership, brand, and customer-facing business, including jet card memberships, charter services, and commercial operations. Fly Alliance members will also continue working with the company’s representatives.

“By bringing the additional aircraft and an established customer base onto our platform, we’re expanding our capabilities while creating opportunities for greater utilization, operating efficiency, and growth,” said Jim Segrave, founder, chairman, and CEO of FlyExclusive, in a statement.

FlyExclusive and Fly Alliance Deepen Relationship

In October, Fly Alliance replaced its existing flight management system (FMS) with FlyExclusive’s Contrails FMS, a proprietary, AI-powered platform. FlyExclusive said Contrails is designed to improve scheduling, dispatch, fleet optimization, crew management, maintenance coordination, and operational visibility.

The partners are now expanding their relationship to cover flight operations and business services, combining Contrails with FlyExclusive’s operating infrastructure. They said the deeper tie-up will streamline operations, improve aircraft and crew coordination, and improve fleet utilization and efficiency.

Fly Alliance customers will be offered “dedicated membership offerings” that the partners said would expand fleet access and provide new aircraft options, better scheduling flexibility, and more domestic and international services.

“Fly Alliance remains Fly Alliance,” said the company’s CEO and co-founder, Christopher Tasca. “What changes is the strength of the operating platform supporting us.”

FlyExclusive said additional aircraft may be introduced to its operating platform as the partnership expands. The platform includes flight operations, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), mobile maintenance capabilities, and crew resources.

“We see a different future, where companies can focus on their customers, their brands, and growing their businesses while leveraging a shared operating platform built for scale,” said Segrave. “Fly Alliance is a great example of how that model can work.”