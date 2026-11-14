‘Air Space Is Reopened': FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop

The FAA has lifted the sweeping, nationwide ground stop that halted virtually all commercial air traffic in the U.S. Friday evening.

“The FAA Command Center nationwide ground stop has been cancelled” reads an advisory from the agency’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center published at 8:19 p.m. EST Friday. Per the notice, an update is expected around 11 p.m.

“The FAA lifted the ground stop and some flight departures are resuming,” the agency said in a statement Friday evening. “Before clearing flights to resume, we thoroughly tested our systems to confirm they were stable and that operations remain reliable.”

American Airlines in a statement said it expects residual delays and cancellations Friday night extending into Saturday. The carrier said that for the remainder of the evening, it will prioritize flights to non-hub cities and international flights to position aircraft and crew where they are needed most.

“American Airlines is focused on operating as many remaining flights as possible this evening while positioning the airline for the strongest possible recovery tomorrow and in the days ahead,” it said.

At a press conference at the White House, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said flights will restart, though it could be a while before crews and passengers are in the air again.

“It’s going to be slow,” he said. “It’s going to take us some time to unwind what happened this afternoon.”

Duffy said the FAA began to see inconsistencies in air traffic control data around 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. To be safe, the system was shut down and the ground stop was put in place, he said.

FAA teams have now determined that old analog switches became overloaded and “went down,” Duffy continued. He said he “didn’t anticipate that we’d have an outage like this” but that there will be “more of these unless the American people and the Congress tell us to build.”

“What we have is a very old air traffic control system,” Duffy said.

Returning to a theme he has pushed front and center during his tenure, Duffy said Congress must immediately authorize the funds necessary to complete the FAA’s ongoing ATC infrastructure update. The project was launched last year, with a “down payment” provided by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The overhaul remains on track, but Friday’s outage shows that a slow-moving, piecemeal approach will ultimately fail, Duffy said.

“America, when do you want to start building this new system?” he asked rhetorically. “It failed. It’s going to continue to fail [without the proper investment].”

The FAA originally projected that it would take just over $30 billion to modernize the system, but Duffy said that figure is no longer enough.

“I want $50 billion,” he said.

Duffy said the outage related to “all the old, legacy equipment” and that new equipment that has been deployed “did not go down.”

He added that the agency’s AI-powered Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART), which is based out of a center in Washington, D.C. and began providing recommendations to controllers at all 22 of the nation’s Air Route Traffic Control Centers (ARTCCs) this week, “isn’t plugged in to STARS and ERAM.”

The Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System (STARS) coordinates arrivals and departures in towers and terminal route approach control (TRACON) facilities. The En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) system manages high-altitude flights.

“What [SMART] does is it gives information from the airspace to a human being and gives them a prompt on how they can better navigate weather or trajectory,” Duffy said. “There’s no possible way SMART would have impacted what happened today.”

There is no indication that the outage was caused by a cyberattack, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters. He said an attempted technology update overwhelmed the air traffic control communications system, leading to a reboot and an outage.

He also emphasized that travelers were never in any danger, and that the air space remains safe. Mullin said that more than 3,000 flight were in the air when the outage began and that all landed safely.

“The system went down,” he said. “We reacted the way we were trained to react.”