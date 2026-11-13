FAA Orders National Ground Stop

The FAA has ordered a national ground stop due to “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

It is the second time since the 9/11 attacks that the agency has ordered a ground stop at all airports. The previous instance was in January 2023 following the failure of the Notices to Airmen (NOTAM) system.

“The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following communication issues impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” the agency said in a statement Friday afternoon. “FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide updates.”

Air Route Traffic Control Centers (ARTCCs) provide aircraft separation, traffic sequencing, routing assistance, and airspace coordination services to aircraft operating on IFR flight plans within controlled airspace, primarily during the en route phase of flight. They are divided into sectors, each handled by one or a team of air traffic controllers.

There are 22 ARTCCs in the U.S.

Per an Air Traffic Control System Command Center advisory from the FAA:

“Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety. Attention all aircraft operators, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center all airports are ground stopped. All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis.”

An unnamed airline source told CNN that the communications issues originated from a problem with network routers.

A controller at William P. Hobby Airport (KHOU) in Houston said at 4:13 p.m. EST that “our update time is 7 hours and 15 minutes from now,” or around 11:30 p.m.

Airlines Weigh In

“Flights already in the air can continue to their destinations,” a spokesperson for American Airlines told FLYING. “We expect disruption to our schedule for the rest of the day, depending on the length of the FAA’s nationwide ground stop. It will be all hands on deck across American to get customers on their way as soon as possible when the FAA lifts this ground stop.”

Southwest Airlines said it is “engaged with the FAA and is making operational adjustments across our network in compliance with the nationwide groundstop,” adding that it will provide updates on a dedicated webpage.

“We recognize the disruption this may cause for our Customers and their travel plans, and our Teams are working to minimize impacts wherever possible,” the carrier said in a statement.

Alaska Airlines said in an advisory that the ground stop is impacting flight departures excluding to Alaska and Hawaii. It said it will will update departure times as soon as possible once flights are able to resume.

Controllers Nationwide Report Ground Stop

Air traffic controllers across the U.S. reported the ground stop.

A ground controller at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (KSEA) was one of the first to report the disruption, telling the pilot of a Southwest Airlines airplane that “we went into a national ground stop, all aircraft, with update unknown.” The transmission was made a little after 3:30 p.m. EST.

“Are you saying national, like Reagan National [Airport], or national the whole country?” another pilot asked a few minutes later.

“Across all en route facilities they’re having communication issues, so ground stop for all aircraft, with update time unknown,” the controller replied.

Elsewhere, a controller at Minneapolis-St. Paul International (KMSP) said at 3:44 p.m. EST that “all airports are ground stopped until 22:00 Zulu for a nationwide outage.” 22:00 Zulu translates to 5 p.m. EST.

Ground Stop Comes Amid ATC Modernization Effort

The FAA is undertaking a multibillion-dollar effort to modernize the nation’s ATC systems, called the Brand New ATC System (BNATCS).

Goals of the project include replacing and upgrading thousands of radars, radios, voice switches, facilities, and other hardware and software across the country. It is also deploying new electronic flight strips, surface awareness tools, and other equipment.

As of November 5, the FAA said it had installed Surface Awareness Initiative (SAI) systems at 143 towers, transitioned 26 towers from paper to electronic flight strips, and installed 226 new voice switches. The agency has also replaced nearly 70 percent of the copper wiring that carries ATC radar and communications data with fiber, satellite, and digital connections.

The FAA maintains a website that tracks progress on BNATCS.

One portion of the ATC modernization effort involves the Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories, or SMART, system. The AI-powered, cloud-based platform was rolled out to all of the nation’s ARTCCs earlier this week and is based out of a center in Washington, D.C.

SMART centralizes about 200 data streams—including weather patterns, flight paths, traffic flow, and controller staffing metrics—into one platform. FAA personnel in Washington, D.C. use the information to make scheduling recommendations that are routed to air traffic controllers, who can accept or decline them.

The system was initially deployed in the Washington, D.C. area in September.

Air Space Intelligence, the firm the FAA contracted to develop SMART, said Friday that the communications issues at ARTCCs are “not based on or a result of the SMART system, any product of ASI, or our integration with FAA and ATC.”

This is a developing story.